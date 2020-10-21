El Paso County Assessor Steve Schleiker will host an online forum Oct. 28 to discuss property valuations ahead of the 2021 reappraisal year.
The forum is geared primarily towards commercial property owners, commercial property managers, and commercial property agents, brokers and lenders. A news release from Schleiker's office says the forum is critical to helping the public understand how the COVID-19 pandemic could impact local property values.
“The combination of our red-hot real estate market and the COVID-19 pandemic is going to have some major impact on the 2021 property valuation process,” Schleiker said in the release.
“We need to start the conversation now so citizens are informed as to how their property taxes may be impacted and our work is transparent.”
The forum runs 4:30-6 p.m. Oct. 28 via Zoom.
Join Zoom Meeting:
https://zoom.us/j/93043038442?pwd=RHZvUlZibkZPbmhGczhudTBFaXNGZz09
Meeting ID: 930 4303 8442
Passcode: 839439