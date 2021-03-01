El Paso County Administrator Amy Folsom announced March 1 she plans to retire this summer.
She's served in several roles during her 25 years with the county.
“Whether we’re protecting our most vulnerable citizens, navigating the COVID crisis, or tackling tough community problems, El Paso County is a dynamic organization doing great things," Folsom said in a release. "It’s been the highlight of my professional career to work with fantastic leaders and dedicated public servants for so long. I look forward to a smooth process of selecting my replacement and seamless transition to ensure this organization doesn’t miss a beat.”
Folsom began as a deputy district attorney in 1996. She was promoted to assistant district attorney in 2005. In 2009, she joined the El Paso County Attorney’s office, which provides civil representation for the county. She was named county attorney in 2012. In 2019, she replaced Henry Yankowski, who retired, as county administrator.
Not all county administrators retire, however. Long-serving administrator Jeff Green jumped over to the city to serve as Mayor John Suthers' chief of staff starting in 2015.
“I speak for all of the Commissioners when I say we couldn’t be happier with Amy Folsom’s work as County Administrator, and everything she has done to lead this organization through unprecedented challenges,” Board of County Commissioners Chairman Stan VanderWerf said in the release.
As of last October, Folsom's annual salary was $203,510 but her current pay is $213,685.
Administrator is one of two positions appointed by the Board of El Paso County Commissioners. The other is county attorney.
Commissioners hope to hire Folsom's replacement so that she can assist in the transition before her departure date, which was not announced.