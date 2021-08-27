Tyson Nunn grew up in the construction industry, working summers for his father as he learned the craft. Today, he’s building on the legacy established by his father as he leads Nunn Construction into the future.
“We’re always thinking of how to become better and how to build projects that matter,” Nunn said. “Our focus is not on building just anything. Our focus is on building spaces that impact our communities and that impact the people that we build for in a positive way.”
Nunn’s parents, Ray and Nancy Nunn, incorporated Nunn Construction in May 1983. Tyson grew up in the company and worked as a laborer during his teen and college years. The younger Nunn went on to attend Colorado State University, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in construction management.
He worked for a firm in California before coming back to Colorado Springs in 2001 to serve with Nunn Construction. Nunn worked in all departments at the construction company prior to being named president in 2014. Now, as owner and president, he continues to work in every facet of the construction process, from procuring work through project completion.
“We’ve always had a really big focus in El Paso County, but we’ve expanded throughout Colorado. For example, we have an office in Durango that we’ve had for about seven or eight years now,” he said. “I call us a new old company. In 2008, 2009 and 2010, when the economy got really bad, we shrunk down to about 15 people. I took over as president as we were coming out of that. I was able to build the team back up, and we have added some really great people. We’ve been able to grow, and though our numbers fluctuate, we’re generally between 80 and 120 people now.”
The company, which has built projects for commercial, municipal, academic, medical, nonprofit and faith-based clients, including Winslow BMW, UCCS, Focus on the Family and Southwest Memorial Hospital in Cortez, rebranded and refocused its mission with its True North customer-focused concept in 2016, he said.
“We build with a focus on the end users, the people who are actually going to use the space,” Nunn said.
In addition to his role at the construction company, Nunn is active with the Southern Colorado Association of General Contractors, serves as board chair of the Pikes Peak Community College Foundation and is on the board of the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC. He’s also been a board member for the Better Business Bureau’s Colorado Institute for Social Impact.
What trends have you noticed in construction in the last year?
It’s been a wild year. We’ve been really lucky to have been deemed essential, so we’ve been allowed to keep our jobs going and moving forward. All of the people that work on our projects, which are hundreds, we’ve been able to keep them employed. We’re really grateful for that. Most construction companies have actually been doing well this year. Especially on the residential side, they’ve been scrambling to meet demands. I think we might face some headwinds on the commercial side of things, simply because we’re seeing that a lot of design and architectural firms haven’t been seeing as many opportunities. A lot of the people we serve work in education and on the medical side of things; they’re just trying to keep people safe right now, let alone plan and invest in a large construction project. We’ll see that impact, I believe, in the next year to 18 months. But I am still really excited about where Colorado is and the growth that Colorado is experiencing and will continue to experience. El Paso County and Colorado Springs have really made great strides in setting the tone in leadership.
How would you describe your leadership style?
I like to be in the background and allow our talented people to shine and give them the resources and the time to be successful. We’re working hard on training plans. I think our team is the most important ingredient and I work really hard to make sure they’re successful, happy and in a position to grow and do great work. I’m always available and I listen. I want people to feel like I am just part of the crew and I can help facilitate their success. I feel like my job is to move obstacles out of the way and create a vision for this company that people are excited about. That’s my main role.
What skills does a good leader need to cultivate?
You have to be a great listener, and you always have to learn and get better. You have to be a good communicator and keep everyone informed of what’s going on and how they fit in. You have to be consistent. You can’t run hot and cold as a leader... . Even if you’re having a hard day, you have to set the tone to the best of your ability and stay in that consistent, positive role for the organization. You have to create the vision and the direction for the organization so people understand where we’re going.
Why is it important for business leaders to be involved in the community?
We rely on the community. We have to make sure the community that we do business in is healthy. You can’t complain unless you participate and interact and set the stage for what you want in your community. You have to be involved and knowledgeable of what’s happening and advocate for what you believe is best for the community and not always just for your organization.
What are your plans for the future?
We’re looking to continue to grow geographically. We have a large focus in southern and southwest Colorado, but we want to continue to look for opportunities to the north and on the western slope. We do want to stay focused in Colorado. And then we also want to grow into different marketplaces. We’re always looking to diversify and continue to analyze those different markets. We’ve always been surrounded by military, but we haven’t really gotten into that sector. We have developed our medical side of things and we want to continue to grow our higher education projects.
— Join Phil Long Dealerships and the Colorado Springs Business Journal for the 2021 COS CEO Leadership Lessons with Tyson Nunn, 4:30-6 p.m., Sept. 9, at the Ent Center for the Arts.