Susan Wheelan’s Colorado Springs roots reach deep.
Her grandfather, Santiago Medina, started the first Spanish-speaking church in Colorado Springs. Her mom grew up in a home downtown on Cucharras Street.
When she was a young child, Wheelan’s family lived on a military base in Guam — her dad was in the Army. They returned to Colorado Springs when she was 6 years old, after her dad was stationed at Fort Carson.
Wheelan graduated from Sierra High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from UCCS. After graduation, she interned with KKTV and worked at a small station in Denver. But she soon decided that this line of work wasn’t for her.
She got a job at Fort Carson and earned several environmental health certificates.
“The passion for making a measurable difference on community health and people’s lives is what drew me to a career in public health,” she said.
Wheelan joined El Paso County Public Health in 1999 as an environmental health specialist, and subsequently served as communication director, public information officer, administrative hearing officer and program manager of the Tobacco Education and Prevention Partnership.
She was named deputy director in 2015 and stepped up as interim director in September 2018. In February 2019, the El Paso County Board of Health appointed her director of the agency.
Wheelan holds a master’s degree in business administration from Colorado Technical University, which she decided she needed in order to understand the agency’s business and financial aspects.
Her various roles and the many trainings and certifications she has earned along the way — including certification as a first responder — have served her well as she now tackles the biggest public health crisis of her career.
Wheelan first conceived the need for an office of science, epidemiology and technology in the early 2000s. Although her department has had to cope with annual budget cuts, she was able to establish that office in 2018 with additional funding she obtained from El Paso County.
The office is responsible for Public Health’s data dashboard, which has earned praise from public health officials around the state.
You are facing unique challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic. What are the most difficult aspects of your job now?
It has been a big challenge in keeping up with all of the changes and trying to get information out to the public, and so there’s been a lot of long hours and personal sacrifices. But I’m not alone in this; my entire team, we have a statutory responsibility to be the lead in this type of an emergency event. Our people, our expertise is multifaceted. That’s really the core of how we lead through this pandemic. I don’t take lightly that it’s costing people’s livelihoods, and lives. At the same time, we have to employ all of the tools that we know are foundational to public health in combating an infectious disease.
I think that the ability to adapt and having strong partnerships is extremely important, and ensuring the policies and practices that balance both public health and the region’s economic health have been major factors. … I’ve been heartened by the response by all of our partners and the work that we’re doing together, and the community that has stepped up.
We are now in the third wave. We are urging the public to practice the prevention measures that we put forward. There is pandemic fatigue, and folks are tired, but that’s really how we’re going to make it, through that community response, because one agency cannot be successful alone. And I would ask the public’s grace and understanding, because that’s how science works. It evolves and as the science evolves and the data, that directs our efforts.
What skills do you think are most important for a leader to develop?
I think it starts with values and ethics, and being transparent. In my career, I have always made it a priority to stay sharp, always looking for opportunities to continuously build my skills. And how I do so is surround myself with people that I respect and that I trust, and that can offer me feedback, and listening to them. Another core area is integrity. And within my leadership, I’ve had to continually adapt to the changing landscape, addressing emerging health issues and responding to public health emergencies and threats. A lot of what goes into that is the ability to be strategic and to form for-profit, nonprofit and nontraditional partnerships. Another area that I feel is very important is the ability to trust in your people and to be able to orchestrate your team. I am just so lucky; I work with brilliant people. As a leader, I’m there to support them.
How would you describe your leadership style?
My personal leadership style is collaborative. I believe in building relationships, whether that’s internal to the organization or external. And I also adapt to whatever leadership style that I need to have, depending on what personalities I’m working with, whatever the different dynamics are, whatever the need is. I read a lot of leadership books, and Colin Powell’s leadership book is something that stands out to me. And I think that something that’s been core to my leadership style is that I always tell my folks, ‘I’m not going to make any promises, but I want to hear you out.’ I think disagreement also makes for good decisions, and I think that’s part of the collaborative process. And showing some vulnerability also, about asking, ‘What can we do better?’ I think that makes for good decisions as well.
You serve on numerous boards and commissions. Do you think it’s important for business leaders to become involved in the community?
I think it’s incredibly important. I’m so impressed on so many different levels with so many different community leaders. And when I say community leader, it’s not a title; it’s what you do and how you get involved. I think we’ve got a community that we can be very proud of and that we all are working together, and it’s inclusive, not exclusive. And we continue to build upon that. I think that’s a key factor in helping a community thrive.
