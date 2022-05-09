Renee Zentz’s first job out of university was training horses, putting her animal science degree (with an emphasis in equine science and management) from Colorado State University to good use. Later, she spent some time with the Penrose Equestrian Center, where she put on events and helped bring in community leaders, revitalizing the center. After her son was born, in 2001, Zentz decided it was time for a change and started working at the Housing & Building Association of Colorado Springs.
She expected to be at HBA for about five years, thinking she would return to the equine industry at some point; now, she’s 19 years in and going strong. “It’s been the best training ground for leadership I think that anybody could ever ask for,” she said. “The best kept secret for leadership is [association management] because you get great leaders every year, year in and year out. And so, I’ve been a student of leadership now — true leadership — for the last 25 years.”
The philanthropic arms of HBA — Careers in Construction, which is implemented in 29 high schools across the state, and HBA Cares — are programs Zentz is particularly excited about. The association and its nonprofits are centered around three pillars: advocating for housing, building community and creating enhanced membership value. “It was just putting the right people at the table and [being like], How are we going to transition?” said Zentz. “How are we going to raise the next generation? How are we going to show them that the importance of this association is giving back to the community? It’s not about just getting your paycheck or staying in your own box at a business. It is about coming together and creating a better community.”
You mentioned that leadership is a journey, and a leader’s style is always evolving. How would you describe your leadership style now?
Today, my leadership style is really focusing on a shared consciousness with my team. I believe that no one wants to be told what to do, they want to be inspired to do, and so if I can articulate a shared consciousness about why we are doing what we do — the “why” — and they understand that, then they can act and perform and make decisions. So it’s a form of delegation in a way, because I trust them to make decisions based on the conscious ‘why’ of the association or the nonprofit. (Because we have two nonprofits, the Careers in Construction nonprofit and the HBA Cares nonprofit, and then the association.) ... So I’m really enjoying watching the growth that happens when a vision is truly articulated. And watching people who will just be inspired to do the right thing versus told to be the right thing.
What were some misconceptions you had about good leadership when you came into this space?
The examples of leadership that I had were always just ‘hard-ass’ and ‘be a bitch’ and that type of stuff. And I really always struggled internally with that — but that was all I ever knew. So to find my own way and my own leadership style has really been a personal journey. But I believe that this association, which is mostly dominated by men, is a better association because women and I learned to bring our own perspectives and not feel inadequate.
I’m not an industry professional. I’m not a homebuilder. But I understand the value of finding somebody’s true strengths. And no matter what that strength is, bringing them to the table and giving them a voice. I believe in individualism. I really embrace the importance of individualism and allowing people to be their own person and bring their own perspective to the table and value that. And that was not the norm 20, 30 years ago.
You’re in a male-dominated field. What have been some of the challenges?
Thinking I had to lead like a male, just because there weren’t really good examples of female leadership styles [at the time]. And it was only in my head, because when I’m at the table with the with the [male leaders] in this community, they absolutely value a different perspective — and they’re there for the different perspective. They just they want to know what you bring to the table. It doesn’t matter if you’re male or female.
So probably a better [way to say this is] learning how to play my own position that was unique to me. I just think learning what your unique style is, that’s so powerful. And I’m always the person that goes out and finds other people’s unique styles and brings them to the table. So when you’re the one that does that, it takes a while for you to understand your value as the galvanizer.
I have always known that I can be a contributor. And I think that when you genuinely want to contribute, sometimes it takes time to find out what that contribution is. And I don’t have to [and] I don’t want to be up front. I love it when my team’s out front. Nothing makes me happier than when my teammate hits the home run. I’ve always been that person. I want to be on the field with the best. And I want to always have great competition because I believe great competition breeds great competition.
How do you mentor the next generation?
Through a shared vision — meaning they help create that vision. And I trust them to help implement it. So through a shared consciousness, shared vision, but also accountability and rewarding accountability. Everybody gave me an opportunity to grow and supported me and held me accountable, but also let me push boundaries and, you know, be me. And like I said, I really value individualism, and I value people’s different approach to things. It doesn’t have to be my approach. I don’t want it to be my approach. I want them to figure out their own way...
We’re [thinking] right now about ... how do you pass the baton? We really value that here at HBA. About 10 years ago, I started the Emerging Leaders program. And we probably have just the one of the youngest board of directors, I would say, in the nation for Housing & Building Association. And we have just a great mix of seniors and young professionals coming up. It’s really exciting to see an intentional passing of the baton, not only in the office, but also in the industry, on the board of directors, throughout our committee councils and committees.