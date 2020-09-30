John Spears’ path to executive director of the Pikes Peak Library District was anything but linear.
The Chicago native initially majored in music performance at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in order to fulfill a lifelong dream of becoming a professional bassoon player. After dabbling in social work, Spears eventually settled on a degree in musicology with an emphasis on late tsarist Russia.
When job offers “didn’t exactly pour in” upon graduation, Spears decided to stick around the university’s music library — where he had been working as an undergraduate — and pursue a master’s degree in library and information science.
From there, “I accidentally tripped my way up,” Spears joked. He was hired as mid-county branch manager for the St. Louis County Library, and worked for library systems in Missouri, Illinois and Utah before taking the reins at PPLD in January 2016.
What are your professional responsibilities?
I oversee the entire district. I’m the sole employee of the board of seven trustees that are appointed by the board of [El Paso] County Commissioners and the Colorado Springs City Council. So I’m ultimately responsible … for the operations of the library system, human resources, finance, communications.
Right now we have 14 [branches] but we’re going to be opening a 15th one on Nov. 4 in Calhan. We’re the second largest system in the state after Denver and cover all of El Paso County except for Security-Widefield — they still have their own independent library. It’s a pretty big operation. We have almost 500 employees and about a $32.5 million budget.
How would you describe your leadership style?
I didn’t really seek out being a leader, and probably everyone says that, but I think you could tell from how I described my career path that I really didn’t seek it out. … For me, there’s two parts of how I try to try to lead. The first is to just inspire people with the shared vision of not what the organization is doing, but why the organization is doing what it’s doing. If you can get people to latch on to the why, that’s what’s important.
The second part of leadership is removing the barriers that keep them from actually doing that. Those barriers can be anything — a lot of times, especially in libraries, there are a lot of policies, there are a lot of rules, and sometimes those rules existed more for our convenience than the convenience of our users. Same thing when it comes to some of the restrictions the staff might feel are imposed on them, whether those are real or imaginary, and trying to remove as many of those barriers — physical, financial, psychological. If they understand the mission, and there’s nothing standing in their way, hopefully they’ll be able to see it through.
… Another part of my leadership is: Let people be themselves. We all have different life experiences, and especially in a library that is supposed to be serving the community, let people be themselves.
What role do you think the Pikes Peak Library District plays in the development of the region?
It’s hard to describe what a library does because there’s very little that we don’t do. When you think about what a library is … we connect people with the resources they need to make their lives what they want it to be. That could encompass anything from someone who wants to start a business, to someone who wants to continue their education, or someone who wants to learn about the world or learn about their community, or people who just want to escape for a bit through a good book. This library has always been very forward-looking in terms of creating opportunities for those things to occur.
How has the library’s role shifted in the technological age, and how will it continue to shift?
… We just started a culinary arts program. … We actually worked with the Department of Education, so you get your service state accreditation and then you get an accredited certificate. … How that came about was, we worked with the Pikes Peak Workforce Center to identify the skills gaps that existed in the community — and where the jobs are, because very often, you have the people who are looking for jobs and then you have the jobs, and they don’t necessarily line up with their skills. … Very often, a restaurant will open and need to hire people. They hire people, train them and then people leave. … We’re trying to help provide the businesses with people [who have] the skills that the businesses need.
… A lot of people might think, ‘Well, is that really the job of the library?’ Well, yeah — what we do hasn’t changed a bit, but how we do it is so different than it was 20 years ago. We don’t just rely on the physical books anymore to give people the knowledge or the skills that they’re looking for. So many people now learn through experience, and so the library tries to provide those experiences.
... When you walk through Penrose [Library] in the morning, what do you see? You see business people, you see moms with their kids, and you see people experiencing homelessness — all sharing the same space for the same purpose. And what other institution in this area do you see that? I would actually say I don’t think there’s anywhere else where every member of the community — regardless of who they are or what their life situation is — can come here and be together… and they’re all treated the same way. I think… we can actually capitalize on that.
… This is the place where you’re free of the echo chamber. Most people live their lives surrounded by people that think and act the same way that they do, and a library can hopefully break that down a bit and get people to think, to listen to each other, and to see each other as people.