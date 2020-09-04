Editor’s note: Gina Cimino will be the Business Journal‘s guest during the Aug. 12 COS CEO Leadership Lessons virtual event. Find tickets here.
Gina Cimino was born in Colorado Springs — and channels her deep love of the city to aid its veterans and help grow its commercial sector through a dual role in her family’s business, Phil Long Dealerships.
As the president and broker of Kip Hampden Properties, she’s responsible for all the real estate for the 14 Phil Long locations. She’s also president of Mt. Carmel of Colorado, a nonprofit that assists veterans with centers in Trinidad and Colorado Springs.
“I was born here, but my parents moved around,” she said. “We spent seven years in Pueblo and seven in Santa Fe [N.M.]. When Phil Long recruited my dad to the dealerships, we moved back in 1975.”
Her roots here are deep. A graduate of Cheyenne High School and UCCS, she found business success in high school — and for years worked in marketing and advertising. But she discovered her third career working on the philanthropic side of the family business, owned by her father, Jay Cimino.
Talk about your first professional experience.
I was fortunate enough to find a job I fell in love with during my senior year of high school. I worked part time at an ad agency and I just fell in love with advertising. I went to school at UCCS and worked my way through college as a media buyer and working in trafficking the ads — making sure everything was out to clients and media as needed.
It was an agency that specialized in the automotive industry, and Phil Long was one of the two clients. I was very lucky to be able to work there and to learn that side of the industry. I loved the work far more than the education. So by the time I graduated, I had four or five years under my belt, working as a traffic director, media buyer and account assistance. ... When I left in 1997, I was vice president of the agency and oversaw 65 employees.
Why did you leave?
It wasn’t really because I wanted to. I have three daughters — including a set of twins — and I went back to work immediately after they were born. We had to find a new nanny so I thought I’d take six months of leave to find one, and then come back. Those six months turned into about eight years.
So you’ve had more than one career?
Yes, my first career was at the advertising agency, working car dealerships around the country. My second career was as a mom. This is my third career.
When did you start at Phil Long?
When I was looking for my third career, I decided to take a look at real estate. I got my brokerage license and started working on the real estate side of things. It’s weird how it worked out. The man who ran the real estate side fell ill immediately after I started and I ended up filling his shoes.
And for the last decade, I’ve been involved with the two Mt. Carmel centers — and formed the Trinidad Downtown Development Group.
Where does Kip Hampden Properties fit in?
Kip Hampden Properties holds all the dealerships, and also handles all the development work in Trinidad. So for the past 10 years, my third career has been in real estate, historic development and in nonprofit work. No college could have prepared me for what we leaped into — it’s been the school of hard knocks. I’ve had to figure things out and work through it, no matter what.
How does that play into your leadership style?
I’m very collaborative. I don’t feel like I’m the boss. We are a team; I welcome input and I try to get a lot of feedback. I really am all about teams, working well as a team. I won’t ask anyone to do anything I’m not willing to do myself.
Can you explain what you are doing in Trinidad?
Mt. Carmel in Trinidad is celebrating its 10th year next year. The mission is to serve an underserved population. ... One of the factors in the redevelopment of Trinidad, we realized, was a lack of health care. Families won’t move somewhere without doctors; young people will leave. So we jumped right in. We didn’t know how to run a clinic, so we talked to everyone. We hired doctors, front-office staff and then just opened the clinic. We learned a lot in the process.
We added wellness as well. We realized you have to play offense. You can’t just take care of people who are sick; the goal is to keep people healthy. We’ve made a lot of progress — we have cooking classes, balance programs, children’s programs and a leadership program for high school students.
It’s made a real difference in Trinidad. And I’d like to tell you we did it with a profit, but we didn’t. So we found a federally qualified health group named Salud — they run 11 clinics in Colorado. We still run the wellness side, and now we’re focusing on dental care.
What role does Mt. Carmel play in Colorado Springs?
We have a full-service center for veterans. Our goal is to meet the needs of 100 percent of the veterans in El Paso County. We offer job training, counseling, housing assistance. There are 400,000 veterans in Colorado and 100,000 of them live in El Paso County. ... And we have partnerships throughout the state to help us meet those needs — to help us create a one-stop shop to help change and save lives. To date, we’ve helped just under 6,000 veterans out of the 100,000 who live here. We have a long way to go.
Why do this sort of work?
We are of a culture that we’re all part of this community, of this state. We want to give back. We’ve been here — Phil Long [dealerships have] been here — since 1945. We’ve forged partnerships and the enterprise is extremely philanthropic. We want to identify needs and fill those needs. We are part of this community, so helping people find jobs, housing, mental health counseling, financial counseling — those are tools that people need to be successful. But we don’t do it alone. Phil Long Dealerships doesn’t fund these nonprofits, although it does help. We rely on our partners, on our community. It benefits everyone. No one can do it alone.