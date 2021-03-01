Education is in Deborah Hendrix’s blood.
Hendrix worked for Junior Achievement for 20 years, served eight years as a school board member for Harrison School District 2, helped start Colorado Springs Early Colleges — and then served on that charter school’s board for more than 12 years.
“I’ve always had a passion for education … but I had no desire to be on a school board or anything,” she recalls. “I was a PTO mom just enjoying that aspect of it, but I felt that there was something more that needed to be done.”
Hendrix found that “something more” when she joined Parents Challenge as executive director six years ago. The nonprofit focuses on giving low-income families choice in their educational options, and helping parents learn how to advocate for their child.
“What excites me about Parents Challenge is that we look at the fact that our parents are their children’s first teacher — and in order for their child to be successful, parents need to be part of the conversation. When students are assigned to schools that don’t necessarily work for them and that’s the only option, it limits the ability for that child to be successful. ...
“The most rewarding piece is when a parent has an ‘Aha!’ moment and they say, ‘I’ve got it. You guys have provided us with tons and tons of resources, and I never would have moved my child to another school — or I would never have challenged the school to provide my child with resources I know they should be providing — had I not been in Parents Challenge. You gave us options, you opened up windows that we thought were closed, you encouraged us to be bold, and to stand up for our child — and that has now made a difference.’”
How would you describe your leadership style — and has it evolved over time?
Absolutely. I think as any person grows, their leadership style is going to change based on the role that they play. But I would say that I am a collaborative leader. I really welcome others’ ideas and opinions and suggestions. But you can also say I’m a taskmaster because I like to see results. I’m not interested in having tons and tons of conversations with nothing happening. I’m very results oriented and really looking at if there’s a problem, how do we solve it? Not how do we have more meetings to talk about it, but what’s the solution that’s going to move the needle and help the organization or help people to take ownership to take responsibility to potentially create a new opportunity or be innovative?
Who is a central role model in your life?
There are two people actually. One is my dad. My dad always said you can be whatever you want to be in life, if you’re willing to put in the work. No one’s going to hand you anything on a silver platter, nor should you expect them to. So once you want to achieve something, be willing to work hard for it — and know that sometimes you might fail. And that’s okay, because that’s a learning experience as well.
The other person is Jim Hayes, who was the president and CEO of Junior Achievement national headquarters. He is a mentor to me, to this day. Jim taught me it’s good to have the hard shell on the outside, but you also have to have a little compassion on the inside. And it’s important to be strong and to stand on your morals and values and so forth — but also just understand that everybody doesn’t have those same standards that they may live by.
How is the pandemic impacting the work you do, and the needs that you’re seeing?
For my families, the pandemic has been very hard because all of my families are low-income families. For schools to be closed, for their jobs to be closed, the ability for them to support their families certainly has been a struggle. Many of them lost their jobs; many work in the service industry where many of those jobs were put on hold, and so it has caused some very challenging situations for them. The school situation has been probably the greatest impact because those individuals, again, their work environments don’t necessarily allow them to work at home. So how then can you continue to provide for your family, when your scholars are at home — when they would typically be in school? That certainly has been a challenge, but it hasn’t been one that has stopped our organization, or our families from making good decisions and being nimble and flexible in what they’re doing. We immediately switched to a virtual platform to continue to provide our families with resources and information. We then also began to provide our families with tons of technology — computers, printers, Wi-Fi networks — and we provided some of them with some financial assistance, in terms of being able to pay rent and utilities and to purchase food. And so our organization, just like many others, shifted our resources to do some things that we would not typically do, but certainly felt the need to do to make sure that our families were well taken care of. We’re continuing to do that now, supporting families … and still trying to be resourceful to these families, so that we can help them mitigate as many situations as possible.
What is your proudest achievement?
I would say having my children. I have two girls — Catherine and Danielle — they’re 26 and 22. They really began this journey of being in the education arena as deeply as I am now, and I can see their growth and their transition: Catherine works with me at Parents Challenge, and Danielle is an El Pomar fellow. So that is my greatest achievement, to see my children grow up to be strong young ladies that are passionate about what they’re doing, and beginning the pursuit of their life goals.
What else should we know about you?
One of the things I think is paramount to who I’ve become is having strong parents. Both my parents are still living, being encouragers, being innovative in their own way, and really being supportive. Certainly having a supportive husband of 29 years and ... being a Christian is a huge part of our family and our background and how we live our lives. ...
The other thing is, I believe in volunteering. I volunteer all over the place. I believe that everyone should give back to the community. That is something that absolutely should not be taken for granted, that there are so many that give. One piece of Parents Challenge is that my families are required, as part of our partnership, to volunteer. Because I believe that others are giving to them to support them and their families, and therefore it’s important that they also give back.
