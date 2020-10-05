Public safety appears to be the big winner in Mayor John Suthers 2021 budget proposal that exceeds 2020 spending by 5.3 percent. The budget was submitted to City Council Oct. 5.
Police and fire departments will receive an additional $2 million to fund 10 additional sworn police officers and eight new sworn firefighters. The funding also will cover reestablishing a dedicated Hazardous Materials response team and the transition of a medical squad to an fire engine company.
The budget proposal also calls for adding $2 million for police and fire pay raises, step increases for civilian workers and funding for the portion of compensation that was phased in during 2020.
The city's $348.9 million budget, if approved by Council, would grow spending by $17.6 million or 5.3 percent, over the 2020 budget. The city said in a news release that's due largely to re-budgeting $20 million of "expenditure savings" generated by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) Act funding received this year from El Paso County, the conduit for local funding from the federal government.
The city said the budget reflects the city's strategic plan goals of creating jobs, investing in infrastructure, building community and collaborative relationships, and "excelling in city services."
Suthers projects "a very modest" sales and use tax revenue increase of .02 percent over the 2020 budget, which is 6.5 percent more than the current 2020 end-of-year forecast, indicating Suthers predicts the economy will bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic to some degree.
He also reports in his letter to City Council that the city will end 2021 with a Taxpayer's Bill of Rights (TABOR) revenue excess of $7.5 million, which would have to be refunded to voters and, because of that, can't be spent. However, if voters approve 2A on the Nov. 3 ballot, the TABOR cap would be reset to 2019 levels, meaning the city could retain some or all of that money.
Other budget highlights:
- $400,000 of increased funding for park maintenance;
- $1.7 million continued funding for the City’s Americans with Disabilities Act operating and capital programs;
- $1,000,000 of increased funding for city fleet and equipment replacement;
- $500,000 of continued funding to support shelter bed operations for the homeless population;
- $760,000 increased funding to Mountain Metro Transit, including a route to the Airport and Amazon to be established in the 2nd half of 2021;
- $1.6 million continuing support to address Information Technology core infrastructure, applications, and cybersecurity improvements and sustainment;
- $650,000 increased operating and capital funding for snow/ice removal operations;
- $2.2 million for critical facility maintenance - spread across the City’s many facilities including police and fire stations, parks facilities, public works facilities, and fuel infrastructure;
- $500,000 increased funding for city-wide Capital Improvement Projects; and
- $850,000 increased funding for the state-mandated 811 utility locate team.
Council begins delving into the budget proposal on Oct. 20, and final approval is set for Dec. 8.