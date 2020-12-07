Colorado’s new vehicle market declined 15 percent for the first 10 months of 2020 versus the same period in 2019, according to the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association.
CADA’s “Colorado Auto Outlook” shows new vehicle registrations (cars and light trucks) through October 2020 totaled 178,001 versus 209,298 through October 2019.
Year-to-date light truck registrations fell 9.4 percent while car registrations were down 34.8 percent.
“The pandemic continues to affect our nation and the slow recovery for automakers and new car dealers,” CADA President Tim Jackson said.
“In Colorado, new vehicle registrations are slowly recovering but with the brakes on. The good news is the percentage of decline has steadily improved since last spring, Colorado’s numbers are better than the U.S. new vehicle market by nearly a full percentage point, and new light trucks and SUVs have performed well.
“Some may wonder why auto sales are doing as well as they are, given the challenges in consumer confidence and job creation. Demand for new vehicles has been bolstered by steady gas prices, historically low interest rates and innovations by new car dealers, helping to offset those unemployment and consumer confidence concerns. Showrooms are open and dealers are actively selling online and at the dealership, while offering test drives and home deliveries when requested.”
Other highlights for the year to date include:
The U.S. retail new vehicle market was off an estimated 14.1 percent through October 2020.
Only Lincoln and RAM registrations increased through October 2020. Lincoln increased 2.5 percent and RAM increased 3.3 percent.
Colorado’s top five market share leaders are Toyota, Ford, Subaru, Chevrolet and Jeep. Toyota’s market share in the state exceeded U.S. levels by 0.5 share points.
Japanese brand registrations were down 18.7 percent, European brands were down 15.8 percent, domestic brands were down 12.4 percent and Korean brands were down 4.6 percent.
Alternative powertrain vehicles (hybrid and electric) were all down in this same period. Hybrid was down 3.8 percent, electric declined 2.4 percent and plug-in hybrid was down 0.7 percent.
All data represents new retail registrations in Colorado and excludes fleet transactions. CADA notes that registration numbers versus sales numbers run about two months behind, compared to actual sales. Year-to-date figures typically reflect market results. Monthly registration figures can fluctuate, resulting in over or under estimation of actual results, due to processing delays by governmental agencies.