Despite improvement over the Fall, Colorado’s economic activity remains below pre-COVID levels, according to the new quarterly economic forecast from the Governor’s Office of State Planning and Budgeting.
The forecast, released Dec. 18, shows the outlook for the winter months has weakened as higher COVID caseloads have led to more public health restrictions on businesses, and winter weather limits outdoor dining.
Though weekly initial unemployment claims remain far below the levels of March and April, they have more than tripled since September and are expected to remain elevated through the winter months.
Despite this, the outlook for 2021 has improved due to high savings and wealth and the distribution of the vaccine.
“This is surprisingly good and welcome economic news for Colorado, given that the entire world is in the grip of a deadly virus and the United States is experiencing an all-time high in hospitalizations and deaths,” Governor Jared Polis said in a news release. “But this positive data must not detract from the real-life struggles that many small businesses and families are still facing here in Colorado.
“Here in Colorado, we have worked to save lives while protecting livelihoods and we can see the light at the end of the tunnel with the arrival of the vaccine in our state.
"It will take time to vaccinate enough Coloradans to end this crisis, and the state will face more challenges and loss before we see improvements. That’s why in partnership with the legislature we took action to provide state-level small business, childcare, and renter assistance and we hope Washington takes action immediately.”