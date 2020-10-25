Colorado’s statewide COVID-19 exposure notification system is up and running, and Coloradans are getting push notices on their phones with instructions on how to opt in.
Governor Jared Polis announced Oct. 25 that the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has launched the system in partnership with Google and Apple.
“We must regain lost ground against this deadly virus, and we need every tool at our disposal to protect ourselves, our families, our communities, and our small businesses,” Polis said in his announcement.
“It’s important for Coloradans to enable CO Exposure Notifications on your iPhone or Android to help save lives, to contain this deadly disease, protect your loved ones, and to use every technological advantage we have against the virus.”
Explaining the system, Polis said, “Awareness and identification are how we will stop COVID. This notification complements our testing and case investigation by alerting you if you've been exposed to the virus.
“By enabling exposure notifications, if you were near someone for at least 10 minutes both phones exchange secure anonymous Bluetooth information.”
If another user tests positive for COVID-19 within a 14-day period and chooses to upload their results, users at risk of infection will receive an alert of potential exposure. Tokens are not associated with any phone number, name, location or IP address and they change every 15 minutes to add an extra layer of anonymity.
“Knowing about an exposure helps you self quarantine, get medical advice, get testing, and save the lives of family members and friends,” Polis said.
Sarah Tuneberg, lead on Colorado’s Containment and Testing Team and CO Exposure Notifications service lead, said, “We understand the importance of privacy and security and have taken extensive steps to ensure personal information is not collected, stored or transmitted through the use of CO Exposure Notifications. By adding your phone to the fight and increasing risk awareness and identification, you can help Colorado stop the spread of COVID-19.”
Learn more about CO Exposure Notifications at addyourphone.com.
For additional resources on COVID-19, visit covid19.colorado.gov