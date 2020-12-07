Colorado will gain jobs in 2021, but it’ll be less than one-third of the state’s losses during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the latest Colorado Business Economic Outlook.
The CBEO projects Colorado will regain 40,500 jobs (1.5 percent) in 2021. It also predicts that the state’s recovery likely depends on vaccine availability.
“It will continue to be a bumpy road as long as the economy goes through rolling lockdowns,” Leeds Senior Economist Richard Wobbekind said.
“The outlook for 2021 hinges on a vaccine’s ability to reopen the economy, particularly in the service sectors. Our expectation is a stronger second half of the year.”
The yearly forecast is compiled by the University of Colorado Boulder’s Leeds Business Research Division. The CBEO is the most comprehensive annual outlook on the Colorado economy, breaking down 13 business sectors and seven regions around the state.
Colorado will likely fall out of the top 10 states for employment growth in 2020 and 2021, Wobbekind predicted.
The two industries hardest hit by the COVID-19 economic downturn — leisure and hospitality and trade, transportation and utilities — are projected to grow most in 2021.
Leisure and hospitality are expected to add 19,200 jobs while trade, transportation and utilities are predicted to gain 14,700. All told, nine of the state’s 11 industries are expected to gain jobs.
The government sector is expected to lose the most jobs to the tune of 6,900. The information sector is projected to lose 1,100 jobs.
Work-from-home changes spurred by COVID-19 will continue to impact commercial real estate, transportation and retail sales, according to the CBEO.
Colorado’s population growth will be the slowest since 2003, adding an estimated 53,300 people, according to the State Demography Office. Just 35,100 new Colorado transplants will come from net in-migration.
In El Paso County, unemployment more than doubled from September 2019 (2.8 percent) to September 2020 (5.9 percent). Even so, that marks a sharp recovery from the peak of the pandemic in April, when the county measured 12.5 percent unemployment. Aerospace and defense contractor business may cushion the area’s economy.
In Pueblo County, a 4.1 percent unemployment rate in 2019 rose to 11.7 percent by April, thanks to COVID-19. It fell to 7.5 percent by September, a rate still higher than the rest of the state. The recently completed Historic Arkansas River Project is driving business downtown. High-tech economic development projects have also continued on despite the pandemic.
The full report is here.