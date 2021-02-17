"A delightful mix of Western charms" is a description of Colorado Springs from TripAdvisor, which listed the city as 7th on a list of 25 top emerging travel destinations in the world, the city and Visit Colorado Springs, the tourism bureau, said in a news release.
The only other American city to make the list was Panama City Beach, Florida.
The list is part of TripAdvisor's 2021 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best awards, based on reviews, ratings and "saves" from travelers worldwide.
The ranking is one of many the city has earned in the last year alone.
“A crossroads for historians, sportsmen, architects, artists and gourmands, Colorado Springs offers a delightful mix of Western charms," the description reads. "Sunny skies and crisp mountain air make it a perfect place for a golf outing, extreme sports or a picnic in one of the many, many well-maintained parks.”
Such rankings have picked up steam since Mayor John Suthers took office in 2015, after which the city launched a road repair initiative, imposed stormwater fees to handle a gigantic backlog of flood control projects, and added funding for parks and stormwater, afforded by excess revenue retention approved by voters.
“Consistently seeing Colorado Springs recognized in national — and international — rankings not only speaks to the magnificent beauty of our City, but also to our welcoming nature and our adventurous spirit,” Suthers said in a release.
“Colorado Springs has always been a wonderful place to visit, but with the return of tourism in 2021, we have more to offer than ever before. We look forward to the grand opening of the new Visitor Center on the summit of Pikes Peak and the return of the Cog Railway this spring, plus the award-winning U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum.”
The museum opened last summer.
Doug Price, who heads Visit Colorado Springs, noted that prior to the pandemic taking root in the first quarter of 2020, the city ranked 13th on New York Times' "52 Places to Go" list. "We’re excited to see our destination continue to grow on an international scale and can’t wait to welcome more visitors again this year,” Price said in the release.
Other rankings:
No. 1 (tie), Most Desirable City in America, U.S. News & World Report (Oct. 2020)
No. 1, Place to visit for fall colors and COVID-19 safety for tourists by Lawn Love (Oct. 2020)
No. 1, Housing market by Realtor.com (March 2020)
No. 2, Best U.S. vacation destinations for remote work by Rent Café (July 2020)
No. 4, Best Places to Live, U.S. News & World Report (Oct. 2020)
Panama City Beach ranked second on the TripAdvisor list due to its sunshine, beach access and affordability for vacationers.
Topping the list was Martinique, a Caribbean island.