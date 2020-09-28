Colorado Springs Airport saw more enplanements in August than July, but the airport is still suffering from the downturn in traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In July, the airport enplaned 26,696 passengers and 54,451 passengers traveled through the terminal. In August, COS enplaned 32,692 passengers and a total of 64,621 passengers traveled through the terminal.
Through Sept. 23, the airport’s total passenger count was 472,835 — a drop of more than 56 percent from 2019, according to COS.
Load factors for the month of August have increased from previous months, COS reports, but are still lower than normal, averaging 69.4 percent for the month and a 20.8 percent decline year-to date — mostly because of social distancing protocols and lower travel demands during the pandemic.
As traffic increases, COS continues to prioritize the safety of travelers and employees. Masks or face coverings are required throughout the airport and on each of its four carriers: American, Delta, Frontier and United.
Signage throughout the airport shows best practices for travelers regarding social distancing, mask usage, plastic shield barriers, increase of surface disinfection and reduced touch points.
Airlines continue to evaluate air service needs and flight schedules. October’s schedules are now available and have increased since September.
Current offerings include:
- American: Daily flights to Dallas Ft. Worth (DFW) and weekly flights to Chicago (ORD). Schedule may vary.
- Delta: Daily flights to Salt Lake City (SLC)
- Frontier: Daily flights to Las Vegas (LAS); Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday flight to Phoenix (PHX)
- United: Daily flights to Denver (DEN), Houston (IAH) and Chicago (ORD)