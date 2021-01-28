The Colorado Springs Airport (COS) saw an increase in enplanements from November through December, but it continues to experience a downturn in numbers overall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release issued by the airport. In December, COS enplaned 32,164 passengers and a total of 63,116 passengers traveled through the terminal.
For the year, COS’ total passenger count was 727,742, representing a 56 percent decrease from 2019, the release said. "Load factor for the month of December was 62.6%, down versus November and last year," it said "Airlines added 12% more seats at COS in December than November."
Passenger traffic was down, though, versus last year primarily due to social distancing protocols and lower travel demand due to the virus. The average load factor for 2020, according to the release, was 65.4 percent, which is down by 19 percent in comparison to 2019.
"COS’ number one priority remains the safety of travelers and employees," the news release said. "Masks are required throughout the airport and with each of the four carriers [American, Frontier, Delta and United. Southwest Airlines is expected to begin service in March.]. Travelers will find signage regarding best practices for social distancing, mask usage, plastic shield barriers, increase of surface disinfection and reduced touchpoints in their travel experience."
All carrier and airport employees are required by their employers to complete temperature scans before entering their work space.
"All of these measures are designed to slow or stop the spread of germs and viruses," the release said, adding COS "strongly urges" passengers and guests to follow guidelines in order to keep themselves and others safe.