The Colorado Automobile Dealers Association today released its “Colorado Auto Outlook,” covering data through the first seven months of 2020. Colorado’s overall new vehicle market declined 17.8% versus the same period in 2019. New vehicle registrations through July 2020 totaled 119,096 versus 144,809 over the same period in 2019.
Year-to-date light truck registrations fell 12.3%, while car registrations were down 36.8% versus the first seven months of 2019.
“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to sicken the U.S. economy and auto sales specifically," CADA President Tim Jackson said in a news release. "In Colorado, new vehicle registrations through July have remained in negative territory though the decline has leveled off from a month ago. Meanwhile, Colorado’s consumers are benefitting from steady gas prices, historically low interest rates, and manufacturers’ incentives on some brands and models. Colorado new car dealer showrooms are open, actively selling new cars and trucks online or at the dealership, and are offering test drives and home deliveries when requested.”
Other Highlights YTD
- U.S. retail new vehicle market was off an estimated 20.1% through July 2020.
- Japanese brand registrations were down 20.4%; European brands were down 19.7%; domestic brands were down 15.8%; and Korean brands were down 9.2%.
- Only Lincoln and RAM registrations increased so far this year. Lincoln increased 4.9% and RAM increased 2%.
- Colorado’s top five market share leaders are Toyota, Ford, Subaru, Chevrolet and Jeep. Jeep’s market share in the state exceeded U.S. levels by 1.3 share points.
- Alternative powertrain vehicles (hybrid and electric) were all down in this same period. Hybrid was down 3.6%; electric declined 2.3%; and plug-in hybrid was down 0.6%.
- Colorado’s used vehicle market through July declined 20.6%.
Note: Registration numbers versus sales numbers run about two months behind, compared to actual sales. Year-to-date figures typically reflect market results. Monthly registration figures can fluctuate, resulting in over or under estimation of actual results, due to processing delays by governmental agencies.
For a copy of the Colorado Auto Outlook email The InterPro Group at zjames@interprogroup.com, or call 303-503-6677.