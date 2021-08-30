The Colorado Apartment Association reported that, for the first half of 2021, Colorado renters paid their rent at rates higher than the national average — "continuing a trend ahead of national rates since the start of the pandemic in April of 2020," a news release said.
"In July, 97% of Colorado renters made their payments, compared to 94.5% nationally," the release said. The numbers reported from the National Multifamily Housing Council’s Rent Payment Tracker reflect apartment households nationwide paid rent in the month of July 2.5 percentage points below Colorado’s rent collection rate.
“A 97% collection rate in July continues to show us that Colorado residents in need have availed themselves of rental assistance programs, worked with their rental housing providers and paid their rent through the first half of 2021. This continued effort in Colorado is evidence that the system we’ve set up works,” Mark Williams, executive vice president of the Colorado Apartment Association, said in the release. “We will continue to work with our partners to ensure Colorado’s rental housing industry and economy move towards a full recovery.”
Throughout the first half of the year, evictions in Colorado continue to be down — in July, it was 52.4 percent of eviction filing levels in July 2019. Only 1,989 eviction filings occurred in July, slightly down from the June number of 1,992.
"The filing process in Colorado has been taking approximately three months to complete, so these numbers signal that there does not seem to be an impending uptick in physical moveouts," the release said.
CAA and its members continue to support Colorado residents who are struggling with rent payments by offering payment plans and other solutions to keep residents in their homes, the release said.
The state received $247 million in federal funding for rental and utility assistance, of which rental housing providers and residents can both apply for past due, current and future rent costs, according to the Colorado Department of Local Affairs. For more information, visit the DOLA website.
Additionally, CAA partnered with the Resident Relief Foundation, which awards grants to residents who struggle to pay their rent. The Colorado fund is still accepting donations through this link, or by shopping on Amazon Smile. Residents hoping to apply for grants through the Colorado fund can apply online here.
RRF is a 501(c)3 organization providing rental assistance grants to responsible residents during emergencies. So far, the Colorado fund has raised more than $160,000 for Colorado residents and funding remains available for qualifying applicants. In addition, CAA has assembled a list of more than 100 COVID-19 resources for residents, which can be found at this link under the “Renter Resources” tab.
CAA has reported monthly rent collection data for Colorado and nationally since the start of the pandemic in April 2020.