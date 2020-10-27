Colorado’s rent collections stayed steady in October, sitting at 94.3 percent as of Oct. 20, according to data analytics firm RealPage and a member survey by the Colorado Apartment Association. At the same time, eviction filings remain low.
The rent collection percentage was only 2.3 percentage points below this time last year; as of Oct. 20, 2019, Colorado’s percentage was 96.6 percent.
The state's rent collection percentage has been stable in the mid-90s for the past seven months. The percentage as of Sept. 20 was 95.1 percent.
Colorado rent payments have outperformed national rent payments in every month since tracking began in April.
According to the National Multifamily Housing Council’s (NMHC) Rent Payment Tracker, 90.6 percent of apartment households in the United States had paid rent by Oct. 20, 2020. This is steady when looking at the Sept. 20 rent collection percentage, which was 90.1 percent.
Similarly, Colorado’s eviction filing rate as of Oct. 22 remains low.
There were 957 eviction filings throughout the state, which is 36 percent of the normal filings for the month (2,655 during October 2019).
As of Sept. 20, 2020, there were 1,617 eviction filings, which was 63 percent of the normal amount filed (2,547 filings in September 2019).
“Current eviction filings prior to Gov. Polis’ Eviction Moratorium Order announced on Oct. 21, 2020 remain far lower than eviction filings in a normal year,” said Mark Williams, executive vice president of the Colorado Apartment Association.
“With stable rent collection rates for seven months in a row, Colorado rental housing providers continue to work with residents to ensure residents have solutions when it comes to rent payments, such as payment plans, no late fees, and more,” Williams said in a news release.
“As proven by the continued high rent payments, and low eviction filings, residents and housing providers are working together to keep residents in their homes during this pandemic.”
The apartment association supports Colorado residents who are struggling with rent payments by offering payment plans and other solutions to keep residents in their homes.
The association partnered with the Resident Relief Foundation, which awards grants to residents who struggle to pay their rent. The Colorado fund is still accepting donations through this link, or by shopping on Amazon Smile.
The apartment association is promoting RRF’s Colorado fund as a way to directly support fellow Colorado residents with upcoming rent obligations. So far, the fund has raised more than $150,000 for Colorado residents, and funding remains available for qualifying applicants.
The association has assembled a list of more than 100 COVID-19 resources for residents, on this page under the Renter Resources tab.
Additionally, the new programs launched by the Colorado Department of Local Affairs in July allow residents and housing providers to apply for funds through the Emergency Housing Assistance (EHAP) Property Owner Preservation (POP) Programs. Find more information at cdola.colorado.gov/rental-assistance.
The Colorado Apartment Association is a nonprofit trade association representing owners, developers, management companies, and supplier partners of the multifamily rental housing industry.