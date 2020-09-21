For the second consecutive year, the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade has received a grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration to support small business innovation, research and development.
The grant is one of 24 SBA awards nationwide providing up to $125,000 for specialized training, mentoring, and technical assistance for R&D-focused small businesses under the Federal and State Technology (FAST) Partnership Program administered by the SBA's Office of Innovation and Technology.
According to a news release from the SBA, the FAST program “seeks to improve outcomes in the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs for underserved communities by increasing participation from women-owned, rural-based, and socially economically disadvantaged small businesses.”
"Our FAST partners address the unique needs of next-generation, high-tech small businesses,” SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza said in the release.
“The program supports innovative entrepreneurs from underserved communities by helping them start and grow — a primary mission for SBA.”
Carranza said programs like FAST are “more critical than ever” right now as the SBA focuses on helping small businesses recover.
The SBIR and STTR funding can be used as early seed capital to jump-start companies today, Carranza said, and also make them successful in the future.
“Some of our nation's leading technology firms got their start with SBIR funding, and FAST is helping expand those opportunities to other entrepreneurs,” Carranza said.
Through OEDIT's Colorado Small Business Development Network and the SBDC's TechSource program, funds from the FAST grant will help provide better access to existing small business technology resources.
FAST provides specialized training, outreach, mentoring, and technical assistance for R&D focused small businesses. The program provides one-year funding to organizations to execute state/regional programs that support potential SBIR applicants and awardees. The award project and budget periods are for a base period of 12 months, which begins Sept. 30, according to the release.
Funding is provided to organizations that team up with others in their state to help “build the innovation ecosystem that is key to helping grow the tech economy in that state,” the release said.
Current law only allows one proposal per state and territory. Candidates are endorsed by their state and territorial governors. Proposals are evaluated by panels of reviewers from SBA and the SBIR participating agencies. Varying levels of matching funds are required, based on the number of SBIR Phase I awards in each state.
Recipients of this year’s grant funding cover a wide geographic area and include state and local economic development entities, small business technology development centers, women's business centers, procurement technical assistance centers, incubators, accelerators, colleges and universities, according to the release.
All of these entities will provide support to small businesses developing high-risk technologies.