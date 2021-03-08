Colorado is a step closer to establishing the Prescription Drug Affordability Board, which would set upper payment limits for prescription drugs.
Gov. Jared Polis announced the legislation March 8, with bill sponsors Senators Julie Gonzalez and Sonya Jacquez Lewis and Representatives Yadira Caraveo and Chris Kennedy.
“Prescription drugs cost too much and Coloradans are sick and tired of being ripped off. This bill is an important step toward our goal of saving people money on health care,” Polis said.
“I want to thank the bill sponsors for their efforts to ensure that hardworking Coloradans can get the medicine they need for themselves and their families without worrying about astronomical costs.”
Too many Coloradans skip doses, stretch the length of their prescriptions, or delay filling prescriptions because they simply cannot afford them, according to a joint news release from Polis’ office, House Democrats and Senate Democrats.
The Prescription Drug Affordability Board will convene a panel of experts to investigate prescription drug cost increases, and set guardrails on cost increases for the most expensive prescription drugs in the state.
“As prescription drug costs continue to skyrocket, people are forced to make impossible choices,” said Senator Sonya Jaquez Lewis, a pharmacist and prime sponsor of the legislation.
“This proposal — this group of non-partisan experts — has the potential to save Coloradans as much as 75 percent on the most unaffordable drugs. We have no choice but to address this issue — we absolutely must get this under control so we can build a healthy Colorado for all!”
The affordability board would set upper payment limits for prescription drugs that meet certain cost increase thresholds. These payment limits would apply to all purchasers in the state, but will only be placed on the highest-cost drugs, with purchasers continuing to be able to negotiate rates for the vast majority of drugs.
The board will collect and evaluate the data necessary to review the affordability of prescription drugs and make policy recommendations to legislators. The board will be made up of nonpartisan, unpaid experts who are free from conflicts of interest.
“Even prior to the pandemic, nearly one in three Coloradans struggled to afford the prescription drugs they need to stay healthy, forcing families to choose between buying their prescriptions or pay rent and buying groceries,” Gonzales said.
“At a time when Coloradans are struggling with the economic and health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly Coloradans in communities of color, ensuring our communities have access to affordable health care should be a top priority.”
A recent poll from the Colorado Consumer Health Initiative found that 77 percent of Coloradans support the idea of establishing a Prescription Drug Affordability Board to lower the cost of certain prescription drugs.