Gov. Jared Polis, Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera, Mayor John Suthers and a bipartisan group of state legislators have written to U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, urging him to pause the Trump administration’s “hasty decision” to move U.S. Space Command from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama.
On Jan. 13, the Trump administration abruptly announced Space Command would move to Redstone Arsenal in Alabama, a decision Suthers labeled as a political move to reward Trump loyalists.
Polis, Primavera and other Colorado leaders also immediately opposed the relocation.
“We respectfully request that you pause the move of USSPACECOM so that you may conduct a thorough review of the previous administration’s last-minute decision to move USSPACECOM from Peterson Air Force Base (AFB) in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama,” the leaders wrote in the Feb. 1 letter, which was released Feb. 4.
“Without a review, this hasty decision will undermine our country’s ability to respond to national security threats in space. We have concerns about the transparency, impartiality, and bias of the process that the previous administration used when coming to a final decision that should be addressed prior to any final decision on permanent basing.
“There is significant risk that this hastily made and nontransparent decision will be disruptive to the service members and civilians who are conducting the current mission.
"Colorado is home to unique military and intelligence space assets and is currently the nexus of military and intelligence space operations. Experienced personnel with appropriate skills and expertise and proper resourcing are successfully conducting their mission here in Colorado Springs,” the letter continues.
“Furthermore, Colorado Springs, and Colorado’s existing way of life and workforce will both attract and retain workforces, while our local institutions of higher education will train the space workforce of tomorrow. We must remember that when the U.S. Government chose to relocate the Missile Defense Agency to Huntsville, 80% of its civilian workforce opted not to relocate. This nation cannot afford such disruption to the mission in the face of current threats.
Legislators signing the letter include Sens. Pete Lee, Jeff Bridges, Dennis Hisey, Larry Liston, Bob Gardner and Paul Lundeen; and Reps. Tony Exum, Kim Ransom, Donald Valdez, Mary Bradfield, Terri Carver, Tim Geitner, Andres Pico, Shane Sandridge and Marc Snyder.