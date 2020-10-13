If you’re representing yourself in court, have questions about estate planning, family law matters, small claims cases or other legal matters, or need help navigating court processes, 4th Judicial District will hold a Legal Resource Day Oct. 30.
This month, 4th Judicial District (El Paso and Teller counties) is one of seven districts offering additional free services beyond those available at courthouse self-help centers available year round.
Recognizing that an increasing number of people each year choose to represent themselves in legal matters, the Judicial Department provides self-represented litigants with the information and education they need to be prepared to appear before a judge. Legal Resource Days events are an important way of delivering that assistance.
Volunteer lawyers and others will teach the sessions — some in person, but most by telephone or videoconference.
Sessions at various locations include:
• Estate planning
• Courtroom procedures
• Evictions
• Ask-an-attorney sessions
• Small claims cases
• Protection orders
• Probate matters
• Debt collection
• Parenting classes
Times and types of sessions vary among the counties offering Legal Resource Day. Information on specific sessions is at https://www.courts.state.co.us/Self_Help/legalday/index.cfm.
Pre-registration is required for some sessions; visit the web site for instructions on registration and how to connect by telephone or videoconference.