Judicial_0749|Helen Robinson court, Terry R. Harris Judicial Building

If you’re representing yourself in court, have questions about estate planning, family law matters, small claims cases or other legal matters, or need help navigating court processes, 4th Judicial District will hold a Legal Resource Day Oct. 30. 

This month, 4th Judicial District (El Paso and Teller counties) is one of seven districts offering additional free services beyond those available at courthouse self-help centers available year round. 

Recognizing that an increasing number of people each year choose to represent themselves in legal matters, the Judicial Department provides self-represented litigants with the information and education they need to be prepared to appear before a judge. Legal Resource Days events are an important way of delivering that assistance. 

Volunteer lawyers and others will teach the sessions — some in person, but most by telephone or videoconference.

Sessions at various locations include: 

• Estate planning

• Courtroom procedures

• Evictions

• Ask-an-attorney sessions

• Small claims cases

• Protection orders

• Probate matters

• Debt collection

• Parenting classes

Times and types of sessions vary among the counties offering Legal Resource Day. Information on specific sessions is at https://www.courts.state.co.us/Self_Help/legalday/index.cfm.

Pre-registration is required for some sessions; visit the web site for instructions on registration and how to connect by telephone or videoconference.