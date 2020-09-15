For the first time, voters in all 64 Colorado counties will be able to track the status of their individual mail ballots for the 2020 general election.
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said Sept. 14 that voters will be able to receive notifications by phone, email or text about the status of their mail ballots, from the time their county clerk and recorder's office mails the outgoing ballot packet, to the time when their voted ballot is received and accepted for counting.
According to the El Paso County Election Office, local voters can track the status of their individual ballot through the BallotTrax ballot tracking and messaging system.
Ballots will be mailed out Oct. 15. Voters can check the status of their registration and verify that their mailing address is current through Griswold’s office.
Voters whose registration records contain their email address will receive a notice that they are enrolled in the BallotTrax system. Voters who don’t receive a notice can sign up at colorado.ballottrax.net.
The El Paso election office recommends that voters make sure they are signed up with BallotTrax by visiting the website. Voters can verify that their ballot was sent to the state by the Elections Department by visiting govotecolorado.gov.
This year, Griswold’s office is offering the BallotTrax to all counties.
“I’m happy to announce that for the first time, every Colorado voter will have access to ballot tracking, to be able to see when ballots are sent to when they are processed,” Griswold said. “This new program is one of the many ways that Colorado continually innovates to ensure our elections are the best in the nation.”
Twelve counties implemented this system in past elections, and voters in those counties will not notice any changes to the content, format or timing of the ballot status messages they receive. The city and county of Denver developed and will continue to operate a separate but similar system.
The effect of the initiative makes the BallotTrax system available to voters in the 51 counties have not had access to ballot tracking.
Voters can opt out of BallotTrax at any time. Voters in counties with pre-existing ballot tracking capabilities, including Denver’s BallotTrace, will not need to re-enroll and will be able to continue to have their ballots tracked without interruption.
“The ability for voters to get text, email or phone messages with our ballot tracking service has been in place since it was first introduced in 2015 and has only grown in popularity with each passing year,” Boulder County Clerk and Recorder Molly Fitzpatrick said. “It provides a measure of reassurance to voters that their ballots have arrived back to our offices safely and securely and are now ready to be counted.”