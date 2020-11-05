Colorado House Democrats announced the new House Majority leadership team Nov. 5.
House Democrats elected Rep. Alec Garnett (D-Denver) to serve as Speaker of the Colorado House; Rep. Daneya Esgar (D-Pueblo) to serve as Majority Leader; Rep. Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez (D-Denver) to serve as assistant majority leader; Reps. Meg Froelich (D-Littleton) and Lisa Cutter (D-Jefferson County) to serve as majority caucus co-chairs, and Reps. Monica Duran (D-Wheat Ridge) and Kyle Mullica (D-Northglenn) to serve as majority caucus co-whips.
With 41 members, the caucus will continue to hold the largest Democratic majority since 1965.
Speaker-designee Garnett served as the House Majority Leader in the 72nd General Assembly. He represents HD-02, which includes parts of Denver and is the youngest House district in the state. His election will be official when the House convenes for the first day of the 2021 legislative session in January.
“In this election, Coloradans continued to place their trust in Democratic leadership, and it is a privilege to lead our state forward to help Colorado build back stronger,” Speaker-designate Alec Garnett said in a news release.
“House Democrats are committed to forging an economic recovery where every Coloradan has a fair shot at success. We will put students and teachers first and protect the Colorado we love by preserving our clean air and water.
"With a diverse caucus that is 68 percent women, we will fight for all our communities, regardless of party, and advance justice for those who too often have seen it denied.”
House Democrats elected Rep. Esgar to serve as Majority Leader. Rep. Esgar is the Chair of the Joint Budget Committee and represents HD-46, which includes parts of Pueblo County. She is a founding member and former chair of the Colorado LGBTQ legislative caucus.
“We have a lot of hard work ahead, and I am humbled Coloradans have overwhelmingly chosen Democrats to continue leading in the House,” House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar (D-Pueblo) said in the release.
“I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and bring my Southern Colorado values to the leadership table and to continue fighting for our essential and hardworking state employees. I’m excited to get to work for families and for Coloradans across our state to lower the cost of health care, build an economy that works for all, and always prioritize our students and teachers.”
Rounding out the leadership team are Rep. Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez (D-Denver) as Assistant Majority Leader; Reps Meg Froelich (D-Littleton) and Lisa Cutter (D-Jefferson County) as caucus co-chairs; and Reps Monica Duran (D-Wheat-Ridge) and Kyle Mullica (D-Northglenn) as caucus co-whips.