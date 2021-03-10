Ninety percent of Colorado’s PreK-12th grade educators and licensed child care workers have been vaccinated, which surpasses the goal of vaccinating 75 percent of educators and child care workers by early March.
Governor Jared Polis announced the milestone in an update March 9. The state has also vaccinated 59 percent of all Coloradans aged 65 to 69, he said.
“I am proud of Colorado’s efforts to get shots into arms as quickly as possible. With every vaccine, more Coloradans become protected and we get closer to the end of this crisis,” said Polis.
“We’ve made tremendous progress, Colorado, but until everyone who wants the vaccine can get it, we must all continue to protect ourselves and others from this virus. Mask wearing and social distancing are still critical.”
Polis also reminded Coloradans who have been fully vaccinated that newly-released guidance from the CDC only approves certain activities, like being indoors without a mask with other fully vaccinated individuals or visiting with unvaccinated people from one other household indoors if everyone in the other household is at low risk for severe disease.
A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine.
The CDC’s guidelines for vaccinated individuals still encourage everyone to wear masks and practice social distancing while in public, when visiting with unvaccinated people from multiple other households, and when around unvaccinated people who are at high risk of getting severely ill from COVID-19.
Polis also provided an update on aletter he sent along with Oregon Governor Kate Brown to the Food and Drug Administration encouraging the FDA to permit vaccine pooling for the COVID vaccine. If approved, this technique would allow medical professionals to take small amounts of leftover vaccine doses from one vial and combine it with another vial to produce one full vaccine dose.