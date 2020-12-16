The federal government has done little to support artists and art organizations in the face of challenges posed by COVID-19, which include widespread venue shutdowns that have forced the cancelation of live performances, art openings and more.
And though Congress seems close to finalizing a new stimulus bill that may ease some financial burdens, artists have a lot of financial ground to make up. Now, the state has stepped in to assist.
SB20B-001 — one bill to come out of the state’s special legislative session to address COVID-19 — was signed into law to support “entities impacted by severe capacity restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic."
This includes arts organizations and artists.
As a result of this legislation, the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade announced Dec. 15 that applications are being accepted for the Colorado Arts Relief Fund for Individuals and the Colorado Arts Relief Fund for Business and Organizations — both of which were made possible by funding allocated by SB20B-001.
Online applications will be accepted through 4 p.m. Jan. 8, 2021, according to a news release.
“This initiative directs up to $7.5 million for relief payments to eligible artists, crew members and organizations. Funding through this bill will be distributed through two separate grant applications: 1) Colorado Arts Relief—Business and Organization and, 2) Colorado Arts Relief—Individuals. The programs are administered by Colorado Creative Industries in partnership with Redline,” the release reads.
Grants for individuals can total up to $2,500, while businesses and organizations may receive “general operating support grants to arts, culture, and entertainment organizations who operate under a business model in which ticket sales and/or physical foot traffic direct a significant portion of total annual revenue that has been financially affected by venue closures due to the pandemic.”
Full guidelines and applications are available on the Colorado Creative Industries Website.