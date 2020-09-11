El Paso County’s Veterans Service Office and the El Paso County Board of Commissioners announced Colonel Nanette Brédé Mueller as the Veteran of the Year at an annual ceremony Sept. 10.
"Colonel Nanette Brédé Mueller is a difference-maker," said a news release issued by the county. "During her 29 years of distinguished military service in the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserves, Nanette mobilized and deployed with chem-warfare gear to Washington, D.C. after the terrorist attacks of 9/11 as part of Operation NOBLE EAGLE, in defense of the homeland. She led efforts building the defense of the nation’s capital under the command of NORAD, where she directly guided and mentored soldiers. She held multiple strategic leadership roles and was responsible for policy development that continues to serve as the foundation for national integrated Air and Missile Defense."
Nanette retired in 2010, and her volunteer service to the veteran community includes national involvement in legislative issues, career transition, spouse employment and work with the Veterans Community Living Center. She served on the local and national Military Officers Association of America Board of Directors and is an award-winning volunteer with Employer Support of Guard and Reserve, according to the release.
She helped launch and lead Prep Connect 360, a "rigorous, community-supported week-long seminar taught in conjunction with [Mt.] Carmel Veterans Service Center and the Pikes Peak Workforce Center," the release said.
Since its inception in 2012, Prep Connect 360 has produced 780 graduates.
“Veterans deserve our support and recognition for their exemplary military service, outstanding community service and endless encouragement to other local veterans. The Veteran of the Year award is our way to honor an El Paso County Veteran for their contributions to our community,” Marshall Bosworth, El Paso County’s veteran service officer, said in the release.