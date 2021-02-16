The city of Colorado Springs is holding a virtual public meeting Feb. 18, covering Colorado Springs’ transportation system and ConnectCOS, a citywide visionary study designed to meet the evolving transportation needs of residents and businesses.
The meeting will look at transportation preferences and the results of a citizen review of transportation challenges and opportunities in driving, walking, bicycling and using public transportation.
“ConnectCOS seeks to address the tremendous growth that has recently taken place and will build on years of study and analysis to identify transportation improvements and the strategic steps necessary to ensure an efficient, accessible, safe, and well-connected network,” said Todd Frisbie, traffic engineer for the city.
“As we move forward with developing a long-term transportation plan for our community, we look to residents to provide insight to help us create a transportation roadmap that reflects the evolving needs of our community,” he said.
Colorado Springs’ last transportation plan (The Intermodal Transportation Plan) was created in 2001.
In the two decades since, transportation planning has transformed with emerging technologies, changing demographics in the city, and increasing travel choices.
ConnectCOS is a year-long study that will involve significant technical analysis and robust community engagement effort to identify and prioritize short- and long-term transportation projects to ensure that people who live, work and play in Colorado Springs have an opportunity to participate in the study.
In 2019, the city built PlanCOS (through a public process) to capture the community’s values and identify goals for the next 20 years. PlanCOS outlines big ideas to shape the future of the city.
ConnectCOS will lay out the next 20 years of transportation planning, infrastructure, and improvements in Colorado Springs, bringing to life the goals, ideas and community values established in PlanCOS.
In September, the Colorado Springs Traffic Engineering Division surveyed residents to determine their preferences on how they like to get around town and to identify specific transportation challenges they encounter on an interactive map. Results from the survey and map will be shared at the Feb. 18 meeting.
The city will continue to engage the public at key study milestones. Draft recommendations will be made for the ConnectCOS Transportation Plan by early fall 2021.
Online public meeting information:
Thursday, Feb. 18, 5:30 -7 p.m.
Pre-register at bit.ly/ConnectCOSRegistration
Participants will have the option to select computer generated captions.
The meeting recording and presentation materials will be available on the project website Feb 19.
Visit ColoradoSprings.gov/ConnectCOS for more information.