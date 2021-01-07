The city of Colorado Springs is asking the public to comment on the draft plan for using 2021 federal block grant funds, to make sure the plan matches the needs of the community.
The city receives about $5 million in federal funding each year for affordable housing, homelessness prevention, economic development, nonprofit assistance and neighborhood improvements for low-income populations.
These funds come from the Community Development Block Grant, HOME Investment Partnerships and Emergency Solutions Grant programs received from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The city’s Community Development Division manages allocation of these funds.
In early December, more than 1,200 residents gave opinions in a survey about how they would spend $5 million to help their community.
Broad themes emerged in the areas of supporting small businesses, housing, combating homelessness and emergency needs for food, rent and utilities. Those themes have been incorporated into the 2021 draft action plan.
The draft plan is on the city’s website at ColoradoSprings.gov/COSAction2021.
The Community Development Division will hold two live virtual public hearings on Wednesday, Jan. 20 to present the draft plan and take public feedback.
The first meeting will be held 1-2 p.m. Jan. 20. There are two ways to attend: Enter this URL into a web browser: https://bit.ly/COSAction21-draft2 or call 720-617-3426 and use conference ID 879 916 181#.
The second meeting will be held 6-7 p.m. Jan. 20. There are two ways to attend: Enter this URL into a web browser: https://tinyurl.com/COSAction21-draft or call 720-617-3426 and use conference ID 904 910 936#
The online meetings include captions available in English, Spanish, Korean, French, Vietnamese, and Chinese (Traditional) on some devices. For more information, go to ColoradoSprings.gov/COSAction2021.
Because of COVID restrictions and in order to comply with public health orders, paper copies of the draft 2021 Annual Action Plan will be provided on request and by appointment only.
Email CommunityDevelopment@coloradosprings.gov or call 719-385-5912 to request a copy.
Any person, group or agency may submit comments on the draft 2021 action plan by calling 719-385-5912 or emailing CommunityDevelopment@coloradosprings.gov. Comments should specify they are addressing the draft 2021 Annual Action Plan.
All comments received on or before Feb. 3 will be considered by the city of Colorado Springs Community Development Division.
Community Development will introduce a resolution to approve the draft action plan at City Council’s work session on Monday, Jan. 25. A final vote by council to approve the action plan will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 9.