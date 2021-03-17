Colorado Springs combined sales and use tax collections increased 9.61 percent in January, compared with revenue collected in the previous month, according to the February report from the city's finance department.
Collections of the combined lodger’s and auto rental tax declined 18.9 percent for the month. The combined tax is used to attract visitors and enhance the region’s economy.
Separately, collections of the 2.0 percent lodger’s tax dropped 18.34 percent for the month, and collections of the 1 percent tax on auto rentals declined 23.82 percent.
The February report reflects business activity in January and may also include delinquent filings.
The 2 percent sales tax and 2 percent use tax support the city’s general fund, which finances operations such as police, fire, street repairs and park maintenance.
Collections of the sales tax increased 9.64 percent for the month.
Industries that showed the largest monthly percentage increase in sales tax collections were miscellaneous retail, 66.36 percent; medical marijuana, 40.52 percent, and building materials, 34.17 percent.
Industries with the largest monthly percentage decrease in sales tax collections were hotels and motels, down 38.38 percent; restaurants, down 10.96 percent, and utilities, down 10.62 percent.
Collections of the use tax increased 8.87 percent for the month.
Collections of the 0.1 percent trails, open space and parks tax increased 9.61 percent for the month, according to the report.