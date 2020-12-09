The new City of Colorado Springs sales and use tax rate will be 3.07 percent for all transactions on or after Jan. 1, 2021.
The reduced rate is a result of a lower 2C tax rate of 0.57 percent, down from 0.62 percent. Colorado Springs voters approved a five-year extension of the 2C sales tax at that reduced rate in November 2019. 2C generates revenue specifically for road improvements.
The 0.57 percent road repair, maintenance and improvements tax will expire five years from the date of implementation and will apply to all transactions that are currently taxable under the City Sales and Use Tax Code. The tax will not apply to purchases of food for domestic home consumption, prescriptions, residential utility bills or other items exempt from the City sales and use tax.
The City Sales Tax Office sent a notification to all licensed retailers individually notifying them of the decrease, so that point of sale systems can be updated to reflect the lower rate. More information is at ColoradoSprings.gov/SalesTax.
According to the city, nearly 1,100 lane miles were repaved from 2016-2020 using 2C sales tax funds, along with extensive concrete work on adjacent curbs, gutters, sidewalks and pedestrian ramps. For more on 2C, including plans for 2021-2025, visit ColoradoSprings.gov/2C.