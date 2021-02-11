All city of Colorado Springs administrative and elected administrative offices and agencies will be closed Monday, Feb. 15 in observance of Presidents Day, including:
· Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit
· City Administration Building
· City Clerk
· City Hall
· Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum
· Deerfield Hills, Hillside, Meadows Park and Westside community centers
· Municipal Court
· Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administrative Building
· Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site
· Sales Tax Office
· Sports Office and Therapeutic Recreation Programs in Memorial Park
· Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center
The following City properties will be open Monday:
· Colorado Springs Fire Department fire stations
· Colorado Springs Police Department substations
· Fairview and Evergreen Cemetery, gates open (offices closed)
· Garden of the Gods Park and Visitor and Nature Center (8 a.m.-5 p.m.)
· Patty Jewett and Valley Hi, weather permitting (online reservations and payment required)
· Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain, weather permitting (9 a.m.-3 p.m.)
· Sertich Ice Center
· All parks, trails and open spaces