All city of Colorado Springs administrative and elected administrative offices and agencies will be closed Monday, Feb. 15 in observance of Presidents Day, including:

·       Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit

·       City Administration Building

·       City Clerk

·       City Hall

·       Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

·       Deerfield Hills, Hillside, Meadows Park and Westside community centers

·       Municipal Court

·       Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administrative Building

·       Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site

·       Sales Tax Office

·       Sports Office and Therapeutic Recreation Programs in Memorial Park

·       Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center

The following City properties will be open Monday:

·       Colorado Springs Fire Department fire stations

·       Colorado Springs Police Department substations

·       Fairview and Evergreen Cemetery, gates open (offices closed)

·       Garden of the Gods Park and Visitor and Nature Center (8 a.m.-5 p.m.)

·       Patty Jewett and Valley Hi, weather permitting (online reservations and payment required)

·       Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain, weather permitting (9 a.m.-3 p.m.)

·       Sertich Ice Center

·       All parks, trails and open spaces