Danielle Summerville, the former executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters – Pikes Peak, has been hired as the city of Colorado Springs’ diversity and community outreach programs manager.
As the first to fill this new position, Summerville will be charged with strengthening the city’s relationships with diverse populations throughout the community via community engagement, stakeholder collaboration and program development.
She will also work proactively with the administration in driving recruitment of a diverse candidate field for both civilian and sworn positions.
“While the city has had an ongoing equity, diversity and inclusion program for several years, this new position gives us the ability to elevate and accelerate our progress in this important area,” Mayor John Suthers said.
“Danielle brings a proven record of success in leadership, as well as a background rich in community collaboration and effective programming,” Suthers said. “Among the most important of her efforts will be helping us build a staff, including police and fire, that reflects the demographic makeup of our city.”
Summerville joins the city after a 19-year career with Big Brothers Big Sisters – Pikes Peak, where she served as executive director for 10 years.
During her tenure, Summerville developed board and donor stewardship, built impactful community partnerships, recruited volunteers and created and implemented multiple programs.
She has received numerous community honors, including being selected as one of the Business Journal’s Women of Influence in November 2017.
Summerville also won Leadership Pikes Peak’s Modeling the Way Community Leadership Award in May 2016 and the CSAC Delta Sigma Theta Sorority’s Hats Off award in June 2014.
Summerville was selected from a pool of 269 applicants. The top 20 applicants went through a three-round interview process, which included city administration, City Council, stakeholders and community members.
She will begin her duties on Oct. 12.