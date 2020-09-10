The city of Colorado Springs has extended the deadline to Sept. 18 to participate in the first survey for ConnectCOS, a city-wide visionary transportation study to help meet the evolving needs of this growing community.
The survey, which has received more than 1,200 responses to date, will be extended an additional week to allow more time for Colorado Springs residents to provide insight into their travel habits and preferences and weigh in on transportation challenges in the areas of driving, walking, bicycling and public transportation. Residents are encouraged to submit comments through both:
- A digital survey to gain insight into existing travel habits and preferences; and
- An online map tool that allows users to pinpoint specific areas that are easy or challenging to drive, walk, bike or take transit
Residents may visit the project webpage ColoradoSprings.gov/ConnectCOS, to learn more about the study and to provide feedback.
“We look to residents who use a variety of ways to get around Colorado Springs to help us create a transportation roadmap that reflects the evolving needs of our community,” Todd Frisbie, traffic engineer for the city of Colorado Springs, said in a news release. “ConnectCOS seeks to address the tremendous growth that has recently taken place and will build on years of study and analysis to identify transportation improvements and the strategic steps necessary to ensure an efficient, accessible, safe, and well-connected network.”