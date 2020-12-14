The city of Colorado Springs and El Paso County have proposed a joint sales tax rebate plan for restaurants that have seen sales dive due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the proposals, restaurants may receive a rebate of the general fund portion of their taxes — 2 percent for the city and 1 percent for the county — if they have incurred a loss greater than 5 percent from the third quarter of 2019 to the third quarter of 2020.
The maximum rebate is $1,400 per month (or sales tax on up to $70,000 in sales).
Pending approval, the city’s program offers refunds based on the taxes remitted on sales from November 2020 through February 2021. The county’s program offers refunds from July 2020 through February 2021.
The program was proposed to City Council on Tuesday and is expected to gain approval in January. The county’s version of the program could receive approval as early as this month.
“We know our restaurants have experienced some of the most dramatic impacts of the COVID-19 crisis and we felt it important to provide some support,” Mayor John Suthers said.
“We know that a $1,400 per month sales tax rebate isn’t the complete solution, but we do hope that it helps sustain these important local businesses as we move toward a vaccine and a return to normalcy."
El Paso Board of County Commissioners Chair Mark Waller said the county is working with the city on the joint program, which differs in some respects from the city to the county.
Restaurant owners will need to apply only once for both the city and county tax relief program and will be required to show that their revenue has decreased.
Additional information about the program will be released in the near future.