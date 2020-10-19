In the face of spiking COVID-19 metrics, El Paso County and Colorado Springs officials are warning more restrictions could be imposed if the numbers don’t start coming down.
El Paso County currently stands at Safer at Home Level 1: Cautious — one of five levels on the COVID-19 dial framework defined by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
The levels range from Protect our Neighbors — which indicates sufficient hospital capacity, stable or declining hospitalizations, fewer new cases, sufficient testing capacity and the ability to conduct contract tracing — to Stay at Home, where everyone is required to stay at home except for critical and necessary activities, and cases and hospital admissions are numerous.
Safer at Home Level 1 requires that the county’s two-week incidence rate — the number of new cases — remain between 0-75, the two-week positivity rate on COVID-19 tests is at 5 percent or less, and hospitalizations are stable and declining.
As of Oct. 19, El Paso’s two-week incidence rate was 180.8; the two week test positivity rate stood at 4.93 percent, and hospitalizations are increasing.
If these trends continue, the county risks being moved to the more restrictive Safer at Home Level 2: Concern. At that level, for example, restaurants would be limited to a maximum of 100 people with social distancing rather than the current 175 patrons; indoor events would be capped at 100 people, rather than the current 175; and outdoor gatherings would be limited to 175 people, rather than the current 250.
“We are urging our residents to take this spike seriously to help keep our community safe and to help us avoid increased restrictions that could negatively impact our economic recovery,” Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said.
“While I realize we are all fatigued, this is not the time to let down our guards,” Suthers said. “Please continue to show care and concern for our community by practicing responsible social distancing, wearing a mask, and washing your hands.”
El Paso County Commissioner Mark Waller also urged citizens to stay vigilant.
“We have made great strides together to keep each other healthy and safe as well as remain open for business,” Waller said. “To stay on this path, we must continue to practice time-tested preventative measures and make the small personal sacrifices to protect ourselves and neighbors and help stop the spread.”
As of Oct. 19, the county posted its 14th day of exceeding the incidence rate for Safer at Home Level One and the test positivity rate was expected to soon exceed 5 percent, based on current trends.
If a county exceeds any of the three metrics for more than two weeks, it must engage in a consultation process with the state health department to review the data, local factors and mitigation efforts.
County officials had an initial conversation with CDPHE last week, and a follow-up meeting is planned later this week.
“As a community, we’ve come together before to lower our numbers, and we are asking residents to take action again to stem the tide of COVID-19,'' said Dr. Robin Johnson, El Paso County Public Health Medical Director. “We know that reducing the size and frequency of social gatherings is one of the best ways to accomplish this. As temperatures cool and people head indoors, wearing a mask and staying home when sick will become even more critical.”
People experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are urged to seek testing.
A free, community-based testing site is located at the Citadel Mall; it’s open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Peak Vista Community Health Centers also offers testing from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at its Academy campus, 3205 N. Academy Blvd.
Find more information about the COVID-19 dial here, and visit elpasocountyhealth.org to learn more about local statistics and prevention efforts.