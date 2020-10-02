Colorado Springs City Clerk Sarah Johnson released a preliminary City Council Redistricting Plan for the six city council districts Oct. 1, in accordance with the city charter and city code.
The City Clerk sets the council district boundaries every four years (per city charter) to ensure districts remain comparable in population as the city grows. The districts were last realigned in 2016 and the City Clerk is now reviewing the districts ahead of the April 6, 2021 General Municipal Election.
“City Council members represent the members of their District, so it’s important to make sure each council member represents approximately the same number of residents,” Johnson said in a news release.
“Redistricting is an essential adjustment to make sure we all have fair representation in making the rules for our city.”
City Council appointed a volunteer District Process Advisory Committee in April 2020. The Committee has been taking citizen input via public meetings and surveys, and sending this feedback to the City Clerk.
On Oct. 21, a public hearing will take feedback on the preliminary plan, and the Districting Process Advisory Committee will submit its final report to City Council in November or December.
More information about the plan, the process and the volunteer Districting Process Advisory Committee is at coloradosprings.gov/redistricting.