The deadline to participate as an employer in the Hello Colorado Springs pilot program is Monday, March 14.
Hello Colorado Springs is “a wraparound program to encourage interns to fall in love with both the company and Pikes Peak region while interning during the summer,” according to the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC.
“The Hello Colorado Springs pilot will focus on interns in the aerospace and defense, cybersecurity, and software/tech industries offering social and professional engagements outside of their work hours. It will also provide the cohort with a housing solution for affordability and community.”
The inaugural program will run June 1 through July 31.
Companies in the aerospace and defense, cybersecurity, and software/tech industries interested in participating should contact Cecilia Harry at charry@cscedc.com. A 26-minute information session is available here.
Hello Colorado Springs is part of Find Your COS (pronounced “cause”), a suite of programs launched by the Chamber & EDC to help various talent sectors engage with key industries and the local community, helping them broaden both careers and personal lives in the Springs.