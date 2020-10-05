Centura Health and Humana Inc. have signed an in-network agreement in Colorado Springs, which expands access to care for Humana Medicare members.
Humana’s Medicare Advantage HMO plan members will now have in-network access to Centura Health’s Penrose-St. Francis Health Services, which includes Penrose Hospital and St. Francis Medical Center.
The new agreement takes effect Jan. 1, 2021.
“Centura Health Penrose-St. Francis Health Services looks forward to being in the provider network for Humana Medicare Advantage programs,” Mark Carley, VP of managed care and payor relations, said in a news release. “Humana is a great partner and is aligned with Centura’s mission to [provide] high-quality care to residents in El Paso County and surrounding areas.”