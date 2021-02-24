Between Feb. 20 and Feb. 23, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment has paid out more than $254 million to more than 135,000 people under the Phase 2 rollout of the Continued Assistance Act.
Phase 2 allowed claimants to reopen and file new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation claims.
CDLE also released the following estimated totals since deploying the MyUI+ app in January:
More than $668 million has been paid in state and federal benefits.
More than 248,000 Coloradans have received payment.
According to a news release from CDLE, there are more than 150,000 jobs listed on OnwardCO.org and nearly 70,000 open jobs listed on ConnectingColorado.com right now.
The industries with the most openings are:
computer and mathematical (21,411);
management (10,367);
sales (8,171); and
food preparation and serving related (2,843).
According to Emsi, the jobs listed most often in Colorado since the start of January are:
heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers;
registered nurses;
software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers;
retail salespersons; and
computer occupations.
CDLE also announced it has a new online dashboard in development, to be deployed later this week.
The dashboard will be updated daily with data points including the number of claimants paid, the amount of benefits being paid out, call center workloads and the number of integrity holds released through ID.me.
The dashboard will also list ongoing and forthcoming upgrades to the MyUI+ system and will outline common scenarios claimants are experiencing and next steps to take.