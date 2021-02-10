Colorado College has received a $500,000 gift from the Inasmuch Foundation for the Mike and Barbara Yalich Student Services Center.
The new student services center will be adjacent to the Ed Robson Arena and will honor the legacy and contributions of alumni Barbara Neeley Yalich, Class of 1953, and her late husband Milo “Mike” Yalich, Class of 1950.
The Yalich Center will house the student wellness center, health services and counseling, the bookstore and mail center, as well as an art studio, café, and pub.
“We are deeply inspired by Barbara and Mike Yalich’s leadership in the Colorado College community and beyond, and we are immensely grateful to Inasmuch Foundation for their generosity and support through this gift, which will enable us to carry on the Yalichs’ legacy of community engagement,” says Mike Edmonds, acting co-president of Colorado College.
The Inasmuch Foundation has been a key supporter of the college over the decades, directing $10 million for the Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center, which was finished in 2008 and serves as a space dedicated to innovation and the arts. Inasmuch was also a generous supporter of the Tutt Library renovation and expansion, and gifted $5 million toward the project.
“Since 1982, when Barbara joined the original Inasmuch Foundation advisory committee, I’ve had the honor of watching her and her late husband Mike support and serve their community,” says Bob Ross, chairman and CEO of Inasmuch Foundation, and Colorado College Trustee.
“They have been tremendous stewards of Colorado College and the Colorado Spring community. We are thrilled by the opportunity to recognize their invaluable contributions by way of the new student center, which will bring together both the campus community and the wider Colorado Springs community.”