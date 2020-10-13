The Catalyst Accelerator will hold the Data Fusion Virtual Demo Day at 10 a.m. Oct. 22.
The event features demos from the Data Fusion for Space Applications cohort — Catalyst Space Accelerator’s fifth cohort — followed by virtual networking.
The growing number of humans in space is driving a sense of urgency to track space objects accurately, according to CSA, and the increasing interest in going to the moon and beyond means that we need to be able to track more objects, further away, on more complicated trajectories than ever before.
The Data Fusion problem statement posed the question, “How might we take advantage of the latest in information analysis and data fusion to provide insight into space objects’ past, current, and predicted trajectories and understand spacecraft capabilities and operator intentions?”
Eight companies came together for three months of training, customer discovery, and networking, learning how to navigate government contracting and how to shape their product into something the warfighter truly needs.
114 AI, Blue Eye Soft Corp, Caliola Engineering, InfraLytiks, O Analytics Inc, Slingshot Aerospace, Spectrabotics, and Vigilant were selected from an applicant pool of 20. Each company received $15,000 in non-dilutive funding.
The Catalyst Accelerator connects participating companies with users and potential customers from the Department of Defense and commercial realms, to significantly cut the customer discovery process from two years to less than three months.
The virtual event will be held on the Catalyst website at https://catalystaccelerator.space/casdf/. There’s no registration beforehand.