The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC is encouraging eligible Springs employers to access state assistance to deal with childcare challenges.

"Grant dollars and a tax exemption are two tools making onsite childcare more feasible," the Chamber & EDC's announcement said.

Employer-based childcare grants

Colorado's Department of Human Services has released a second round application for funds to create employer-based childcare. The grants are intended for eligible employers to build, remodel, renovate, or retrofit a childcare center on or near their property, to offer licensed childcare services to employees. Employers can apply for up to $500,000 here.

Tax exemptions 

House Bill 22-1006 — Child Care Center Property Tax Exemption — is on its way to Governor Jared Polis' desk. It exempts owners who dedicate property to childcare services from paying property tax on that site. Property that is used by a tenant or subtenant to operate a childcare center is also eligible for the exemption.