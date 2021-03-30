While he was working with severely mentally ill patients as a psychologist at AspenPointe, Jonathan Liebert discovered an entrepreneurial gene he didn’t know he had.
Liebert’s job was finding jobs for these patients. Even though working patients got better faster and stayed healthier longer than those who didn’t work, it was extremely difficult to get employers to hire them.
“So we decided, what if we just created businesses on our own and hired our own people, and we ran these companies? And so that’s what we did,” he said.
Liebert helped create a dozen different companies — a construction company, a custodial service and a café, among others — and discovered social entrepreneurship.
A native of Colorado Springs, Liebert graduated from Liberty High School and the University of New Mexico, where he studied psychology and sociology.
After college, he spent several years living a young man’s dream in Guam, where he taught scuba diving and windsurfing, played golf with Japanese tourists, and traveled the South Pacific.
He moved back to Colorado in 2001 and returned to school, earning an M.A. in counseling psychology and education.
Liebert worked for 14 years at AspenPointe and became vice president of AspenPointe Enterprises.
He joined the BBB in 2015 and in 2017 became CEO of the Colorado Institute for Social Impact, an organization that supports social impact businesses.
The common thread that runs through his experience, he said, is “giving back to the community, providing value to those less fortunate and really trying to make a difference. The work just kind of called me.”
What was it about the social impact arena that drew you to it?
Social entrepreneurship blends the best of two worlds that I love. It takes the best of the nonprofit mission mindset and the best of the for-profit way of doing business and blends the two worlds. Entrepreneurs solve problems, and social entrepreneurs solve problems that plague society or the environment. There’s so many issues that are out there that we can solve, and we can use this powerful economic engine of capitalism. Right now, during the pandemic, we’re going to rebuild the economy, but let’s make it better. Let’s insert purpose into capitalism. Capitalism is changing. Capitalism is evolving. And that’s something that is really exciting. There’s no reason why you can’t fold that into a business model, solve the problem and make money. I honestly believe this is the future of business.
How would you describe your personal leadership style?
I would say I am probably more of a servant leader. My philosophy is you are a good leader, depending upon how many other leaders that you build. And we need more leaders more so than ever in this day and age. It’s really about how can I create a positive environment or positive impact for other individuals to go out and create impact on their own? How can I give them the skills and opportunity to be a leader in their own right? That’s how I see the value of leaders: How many other leaders have they helped to create? How many leaders will they help to influence?
What is important for business leaders to know about being involved in the community?
I think that in this day and age, it’s so easy to play-call from the sidelines. We need people that are taking action and getting things done. And so I would say we need people to get involved because it just provides a better community. It makes the economy better. It makes the community better. It makes us better citizens. We’ve got so many good people doing wonderful things, and I think that’s what it takes. Everybody needs to do their part together collaboratively, to move the needle forward for the city. I believe Colorado Springs was, before the pandemic, in the middle of our next renaissance, and it’s because we’ve got good leaders. I think we are going to rebuild it, but I’m very hopeful that we’ll make it even better than before. Now’s the time to get involved.
As someone who also teaches at UCCS, what do you think we need to do to prepare the leaders of the future?
The world is changing. There’s a lot of disruptive innovation out there. For young people, it’s really important that they realize that they’re at this crossroads right now. Social impact is changing business, is changing nonprofits, is changing how money flows, because of impact investing. What I tell them is that, to prepare for the future, you really need to be flexible, you need to be adaptive. You need to be able to work well with diverse environments, and with all kinds of people. You’ve got to really understand that because of this disruptive innovation that’s happening right now, you can absolutely be on that ground floor and be in that next big wave of innovation.
I tell them that they’ve got to think globally, and they’ve really got to think about everything changing at an accelerated rate. Careers — the way careers are done is going to change, now that we’re all working remotely and you can work anywhere in the world and work online. That’s going to be the change, and this whole notion of social impact is a new sector of the economy and is going to change business. And so they’ve just got to be adaptable, they’ve got to pay attention to what’s going on around them, and they can’t get too comfortable. They’ve got to always be learning. So I think another thing that’s really important is, be a lifelong learner. Think for yourself and really see what the patterns are, because nobody knows how this is all going to work out.
What do you love about your job, and what are your greatest challenges?
I love working with this community; I love the people that are in it. I also love that we’re defining the BBB in our community and we’re building a new business here at the institute that I think is really going to have significant impact on the future of business.
The challenges for the BBB side are that the majority of the people that we work with are small businesses, and we’re in the middle of a pandemic that’s affecting small businesses. And on the institute side, the biggest challenge has just been the same thing. We’re still in startup mode. But now we’re getting calls from cities that are asking us to build the same ecosystem we have in Colorado Springs. We want to do that, so we’ve got to scale quickly. It’s a good problem to have.
