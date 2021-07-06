Volunteers needed for County Highway Advisory Commission
The El Paso County Board of Commissioners is seeking volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Highway Advisory Commission. Applications for the open position are due by July 6. The commission reviews and comments on issues relating to the management and operation of the Transportation Division and makes recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners and the Department of Public Works.
The commission consists of nine members appointed by the BoCC for three-year terms. Five members represent each of the county commissioner districts, with the remaining members representing the county at-large. Terms are limited to two full consecutive terms.
Meetings are on the third Wednesday, bi-monthly at 9 a.m. at 2880 International Circle. The meetings are held in January, February, and then every other month (April, June, August, October and December) Applications are being accepted for one District 5 representative (you must live in District 5). Find applications at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer. Send completed applications to: Board of El Paso County Commissioners Attn: Ingrid Mobley 200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100 Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208 Applications may also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.
Pollination station planters ready for adoption
The Manitou Pollinators and Manitou Springs Creative District launched a Pollination Station Planter Adoption Program “aimed at beautifying the Manitou Avenue streetscape with food sources for critical local pollinators like butterflies, moths, and bees.”
Procured through a donation from the Downtown Denver Partnership to the community of Manitou Springs, 18 cast-iron planters will be placed in select areas later this summer to be adopted by local organizations and individuals.
The Manitou Pollinators developed “planting menus” specific to the avenue’s microclimate. Adoptive gardeners will have opportunities to help plant their planters and will receive a guidebook to supplement hands-on training. Watering equipment and SMS text reminders are available to ensure success, according to a news release.
Visit manitouspringscd.org/pollinationstation for more information.
RTA Architects receives two statewide honors
RTA Architects was recognized with awards from the Rocky Mountain Chapter of the Association for Learning Environments (A4LE) and the Colorado Chapter of the Society for Marketing Professional Services.
A4LE Rocky Mountain recognized RTA’s design of the Lake City Community School Renovation and Addition in Lake City (Hinsdale County School District RE-1) with the Summit Design Award, the highest honor in its Renovations category.
SMPS Colorado awarded RTA’s Senior Marketing Manager Valerie Jackson with the 2020-2021 Marketer of the Year Award, one of the chapter’s highest individual honors.
Marketer of the Year is awarded to the chapter member who stands out in the craft of marketing and communications in the architecture, engineering and construciton industries and has made significant contributions toward promotion professionalism. Jackson has served on the chapter’s Southern Colorado Committee since 2015 in multiple leadership roles, including committee co-chairwoman and Committee Sponsorship Champion.
More information about the SMPS Colorado Marketing Excellence Awards can be found at smpscolorado.org/marketing-excellence-awards.