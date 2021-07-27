Voters in the sizable Briargate neighborhood likely will be faced with a ballot question Nov. 2 to shore up revenue to care for common areas, if city council refers the measure on Aug. 10 and 24.
Council members agreed in spirit with the ballot measure but asked Assistant City Attorney Mark Smith to tinker with ballot language to make clear to voters that the General Improvement District (GID) created by the the ballot issue will replace the Special Improvement Maintenance District (SIMD).
The issue: 2,268 properties within the existing Briargate SIMD haven't been taxed for some reason, while the remaining 7,674 properties have — and the money raised through the 4.409 mill levy hasn't been enough to cover maintenance costs. The homeowners who have been taxed pay an average of about $100 per year to the district. That level of taxation wouldn't be changed by the ballot measure, but rather applied to all properties within the GID boundaries, which mirror those of the SIMD.
To compensate for the cash shortage, irrigation of common areas has been curtailed, herbicide treatment decreased, trees not planted and other austerity measures taken. The district is responsible for maintenance of medians, rights of way, open spaces, a park and playground, volleyball court, turf, irrigation, trees, shrubs, landscape beds, native vegetation, trails, trail and sidewalk snow removal, landscape lighting, signage and other amenities, the city says in a presentation to Council on July 27.
The upshot of the vote will be to assure all property owners in the district area will be taxed equally. The SIMD was created in 1983 by the city. It's unclear how some properties were not included in the district and taxed through the years.
Properties that have been taxed generate $1,099,596 per year, while those that haven't been taxed would add $363,087 annually should they be added to the new district with an affirmative vote by district taxpayers in November.
The new district would be generally bounded by Briargate Parkway to the north, Woodmen Road to the south, Chapel Hills Drive to the west and Powers Boulevard to the east.
As city staff said in agenda back-up materials: "This is an effort to preserve community assets by having all properties that benefit share equitably in the district’s operational costs. If the ballot issue is successful, the newly created Colorado Springs Briargate General Improvement District 2021 ('the GID') would assume all pertinent powers and functions of the BSIMD, and the property tax mill levy of the BSIMD would be set at zero. If the ballot issue is not successful, the expectation is that the BSIMD would continue with its current mill levy and role."
The city parks department currently handles district upkeep.
During debate on July 27, council concurred with Councilor Randy Helms appraisal when he said, "This is a tax inequity issue that needs to be fixed."
Tom Hayden, who's worked with city officials for three years to arrive at the ballot measure, said, "There is no other viable alternative to get this done. The tendency is to blame the developers, but the developers weren't in charge of the process. The city was."
Regardless, Hayden reported that residents who answered a survey or signed a petition to support the ballot measure told him, "This isn't fair. Where do I sign?"
But Hayden said he and others had hoped the ballot language would be clear that those paying the tax now wouldn't see an increase as a result of the ballot measure passing.
City legal advisers told Council the measure is about the GID, not the SIMD, so there are some restrictions on how detailed the language can be.
Smith said the language must be "factual and accurate" and not seen as advocating for a "yes" or "no" vote.
Still, council members said some clarification could be added, so they voted unanimously to delay referring the issue to the ballot until Aug. 10 on first reading and Aug. 24 on second reading.
As Councilor Wayne Williams said, "Can we just have the clarification I’m not going to be double taxed if I’m in the blue areas now?"
Williams lives in the subject area and doesn't currently pay the tax. City legal advisers told Williams his residency doesn't bar him from voting on referring the measure to voters.
Should the ballot measure be approved by voters, council is expected to either set the mill levy of the SIMD to zero, or abolish it altogether to allow the GID to assume the SIMD's responsibilities and collect the mill levy.
"We’re the parents of this Frankenstein issue," Councilor Bill Murray said, urging members to "pass this onto the ballot and let voters come to their own conclusion.... It's just an unfairness of how they’re being taxed."