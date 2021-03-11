Gov. Jared Polis has announced a $700 million bipartisan recovery plan to help Colorado bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Developed with bipartisan input from lawmakers and community partners across the state, the Colorado Recovery Plan prioritizes one-time investments that will stimulate the economy, create jobs and benefit the hardest-hit communities.
“This is a bipartisan stimulus that works for Colorado. As we look to build our economy and our state even stronger than before the pandemic, we also have an opportunity to reimagine Colorado’s future and truly create a Colorado for all,” Polis said.
According to Polis’ announcement, five big goals will guide dozens of bills narrowly tailored to meet the challenges at hand:
strengthening small businesses
revitalizing infrastructure
supporting Colorado families
investing in rural Colorado
developing the workforce
The plan will be financed by one-time dollars that are available as a result of improved economic projections for the FY 2020-2021 budget year.
“These one-time, strategic investments will help Coloradans get back to work and not only make important investments in our infrastructure and workforce today, but help keep us moving forward together for years to come,” Polis said.
Forging a “just and inclusive recovery for Colorado” was the top legislative priority this year, said Speaker Alec Garnett (D-Denver).
“With this bold plan, we’re not only providing support for the small businesses and families who need it most, but also building the economy of the future through strategic investments in infrastructure and our communities,” Garnett said.
“The last year has brought immense challenges and unearthed many of the inequities and underlying issues in our society that have been swept under the rug for too long,” said Senate President Leroy Garcia (D-Pueblo).
“To move Colorado forward, we can’t leave anyone behind. This stimulus package will work to ensure that we lift up our most marginalized communities, and provide a pathway to a prosperous future for all. I am grateful for the bipartisan collaboration and bold thinking that guided us as we developed a uniquely Colorado solution to build our state back stronger.”
"After the challenges of this last year, it is time to come together and work to restore Colorado. By working together to prioritize fixing our roads and bridges, getting Colorado back to work, and getting students back in school, this is an opportunity to get our lives going again and bring Colorado back to life," said House Minority Leader Hugh McKean (R-Larimer County).