Pointing to a year of pandemic-related upheaval for students, Colorado Rep. Emily Sirota and House Education Chair Barbara McLachlan have introduced legislation to ease the standardized testing load this year.
HB21-1161 would mean just one test per student in grade 3-8 this year, more than halving the amount of time students will spend in testing.
The Colorado Department of Education will seek a federal waiver to reduce testing while still complying with federal guidelines on compiling statewide education data.
“From cancelled school days to switching between in-person and virtual learning, students have faced some of the greatest challenges of their lives this past year,” said Sirota (D-Denver).
“This approach would make a substantial and meaningful difference for kids, parents and teachers by easing the testing burden while still complying with federal guidance to have statewide data. I’m grateful for everyone in the education community who came together to ensure that we can focus on the educational, social and emotional needs of our students.”
“Parents and educators from across Colorado have raised concerns to us that going forward with our testing system without changes would stress our students,” said McLachlan (D-Durango).
“With the bill we introduced today, Colorado students, parents and teachers can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that we’ll still have the data we need while allowing teachers and school districts to reinvest time that would have been spent testing this year into helping students catch up on learning loss from this turbulent past year of the pandemic.”
HB21-1161 requires the administration of the English Language Arts exam in grades 3, 5, and 7, while students in grades 4, 6, and ei8ght will take the Math exam.
Parents will also have the option to opt their child in to taking whichever exam they did not automatically receive.
The legislation also requires the Colorado Department of Education to request a waiver to suspend science exams normally administered in grades 5, 8, and 11, and social studies exams administered in grades 4 and 7. The bill also implements consensus recommendations from a departmental task force last year, including suspending the link between tests, accountability, and educator evaluation.
The bill would direct the Colorado Department of Education to seek a waiver from the federal Department of Education to implement these policies as soon as practicable.
HB21-1161, which will replace HB21-1125, will be heard in the House Education Committee on March 5.