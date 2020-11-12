Almost two-thirds of full-time U.S. employees recycle passwords on work accounts and devices, according to a new survey from Visual Objects.
Reusing the same password on multiple accounts is like having one key for every door — if cybercriminals crack that password, they can access all those accounts.
The survey showed Millennial workers are 6.5 times more likely to reuse work passwords than Baby Boomers, who use safer password practices.
But Springs cybersecurity expert Rodney Gullatte Jr. says when it comes to unsafe passwords, there’s plenty of blame to go around.
“I don't want to leave it all up to the Millennials to take the brunt of the blame for this type of negligence. I see a lot of people — not just Millennials — who use passwords for multiple accounts,” said Gullatte, certified ethical hacker and CEO at Firma IT Solutions.
“In fact, we need a different password for every online account we have and it needs to be as complicated as possible.
“People have this thing where they want to remember their passwords,” he said. “If you’re one of those folks that can remember complex passwords — great. But if you're not, then use a password safe program. Password safe programs are great — use them. There's only one password to remember."
Password safe programs, or password managers, include LastPass, Dashlane, Keeper, True Key, LogmeOnce and Zoho Vault.
Gullatte recommends using two-factor authentication alongside strong passwords or a password manager — and he offered a cautionary tale.
“There’s an organization that I'm a part of — that I don't control passwords for — that got hit with a pornographic Zoom bomb,” he said. “They had to shut the whole thing down.
"We found out that their password was a basic word for the organization and the year that the organization was founded. Somebody had hacked into the account, and got in that way.
“So passwords are important. They need to be different, they need to be complex, and everybody is responsible for not doing the right thing with this. Especially with businesses — you are controlling other people's data in your business," he said.
"It doesn't matter if it's in the cloud or on your computer — you need to secure everything in your environment so that it's not easy for [hackers] to use your business to jump in to grab other people's information."
Visual Objects surveyed 500 full-time U.S. employees to learn how they affect cybersecurity at their companies. The survey showed 63 percent of workers reuse passwords, and 63 percent also aren't concerned about storing personal information on work devices, despite associated cyber risks.
The full report is here: https://visualobjects.com/app-development/cybersecurity-topics-cyber-defense